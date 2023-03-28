A clip of Taylor Swift excitedly greeting Lenny Kravitz backstage at the iHeart Radio Music Awards has gone viral.

The awards ceremony took place at the the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2023, hosted by singer, songwriter and actor Kravitz, 58.

iHeart Radio posted various clips on its official TikTok throughout the star-studded event, one of which included Swift and Kravitz chatting backstage.

In the video, Swift, 33, can be seen making her way through a corridor backstage when somebody calls out: "Taylor, girl!"

Swift then turns round and makes an excited noise as Kravitz echoes it back to her.

Kravitz, who played stylist Cinna in The Hunger Games, can be heard complimenting Swift on her outfit, which consisted of a sparkly, hooded, long-sleeved top and matching leggings.

The actor, who was sporting a full leather look, says: "Oh you've been in my closet," as Swift shows off her garments for him.

"I was just inspired," the Midnights star replies, before the pair then begin making their way down the corridor again as the clip comes to an end.

The TikTok has garnered over 34,000 likes since it was uploaded to the social media site on Tuesday evening.

Fans of the account also took to the comments section to share their delight over Swift and Kravitz's sweet moment.

Commenting underneath the clip, one fan posted: "They are the cutest! The way he said 'girl'."

As another wrote: "I need Lenny to compliment my outfits like this."

"The vibes are immaculate," added another TikTok user.

At the iHeart Radio Music Awards, Swift was given the Innovator Award, which is bestowed upon artists who have "impacted global pop culture throughout their career."

A tribute video to Swift was played before she made her way to the stage to accept the award, featuring fellow musicians like Dolly Parton, Justin Timberlake and Ed Sheeran, and her best friend, Selena Gomez.

Singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers presented the award to Swift, who then thanked her fans in her acceptance speech.

"I really want everyone to know, especially young people, that the hundreds or thousands of dumb ideas that I've had have led me to my good ideas," she told the audience.

"You have to give yourself permission to fail," the star, who also won Song Of The Year, Best Pop Album, Best Lyrics, TikTok Bop Of The Year, and Favorite Use of A Sample, added.

Harry Styles took home the second-most awards, after Swift. He was given Artist of the Year, Favorite Tour Style and Favorite Residency. Other big winners included SZA, BTS, and Tems.

Swift recently kicked off her mammoth "The Eras Tour" in Glendale, Arizona, where the State Farm Stadium was ceremonially renamed Swift City from March 17 to March 18 in her honor.

Tickets for the highly anticipated tour were released in November 2022, and huge demand resulted in fans being stuck in online queues and the Ticketmaster website crashing completely.