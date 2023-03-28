Tue, Mar 28, 2023
The Moment Taylor Swift Screams at Lenny Kravitz at iHeart Awards Goes Viral

A clip of Taylor Swift excitedly greeting Lenny Kravitz backstage at the iHeart Radio Music Awards has gone viral.

The awards ceremony took place at the the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2023, hosted by singer, songwriter and actor Kravitz, 58.

iHeart Radio posted various clips on its official TikTok throughout the star-studded event, one of which included Swift and Kravitz chatting backstage.

In the video, Swift, 33, can be seen making her way through a corridor backstage when somebody calls out: "Taylor, girl!"

Taylor Swift and Lenny Kravitz
Taylor Swift and host Lenny Kravitz pictured at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. A clip of the pair greeting each other backstage at the awards ceremony has gone viral on TikTok. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Swift then turns round and makes an excited noise as Kravitz echoes it back to her.

@iheartradio

“oh you went in MY closet” 😂 #iHeartAwards2023

♬ original sound - iHeartRadio

Kravitz, who played stylist Cinna in The Hunger Games, can be heard complimenting Swift on her outfit, which consisted of a sparkly, hooded, long-sleeved top and matching leggings.

The actor, who was sporting a full leather look, says: "Oh you've been in my closet," as Swift shows off her garments for him.

"I was just inspired," the Midnights star replies, before the pair then begin making their way down the corridor again as the clip comes to an end.

The TikTok has garnered over 34,000 likes since it was uploaded to the social media site on Tuesday evening.

Fans of the account also took to the comments section to share their delight over Swift and Kravitz's sweet moment.

Commenting underneath the clip, one fan posted: "They are the cutest! The way he said 'girl'."

As another wrote: "I need Lenny to compliment my outfits like this."

"The vibes are immaculate," added another TikTok user.

Lenny Kravitz iHeart Radio
Lenny Kravitz speaking onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. The singer, songwriter and actor was host of the awards. Kevin Mazur/FilmMagic

At the iHeart Radio Music Awards, Swift was given the Innovator Award, which is bestowed upon artists who have "impacted global pop culture throughout their career."

A tribute video to Swift was played before she made her way to the stage to accept the award, featuring fellow musicians like Dolly Parton, Justin Timberlake and Ed Sheeran, and her best friend, Selena Gomez.

Singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers presented the award to Swift, who then thanked her fans in her acceptance speech.

"I really want everyone to know, especially young people, that the hundreds or thousands of dumb ideas that I've had have led me to my good ideas," she told the audience.

"You have to give yourself permission to fail," the star, who also won Song Of The Year, Best Pop Album, Best Lyrics, TikTok Bop Of The Year, and Favorite Use of A Sample, added.

Taylor Swift iHeart Radio Awards
Taylor Swift accepting the Innovator Award at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. She thanked fans in her speech. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Harry Styles took home the second-most awards, after Swift. He was given Artist of the Year, Favorite Tour Style and Favorite Residency. Other big winners included SZA, BTS, and Tems.

Swift recently kicked off her mammoth "The Eras Tour" in Glendale, Arizona, where the State Farm Stadium was ceremonially renamed Swift City from March 17 to March 18 in her honor.

Tickets for the highly anticipated tour were released in November 2022, and huge demand resulted in fans being stuck in online queues and the Ticketmaster website crashing completely.

