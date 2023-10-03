Packed MetLife Stadium Boos Taylor Swift Advertisement in Viral Video

NFL fans booed Taylor Swift amid rumors she's dating Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, according to social media.

A video posted to X, formerly Twitter, showed an advertisement for Swift's record-breaking Eras tour appearing on the big screen at the Monday night game between the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey.

The video, which has 7.4 million views at the time of writing, shows one Giants fan booing loudly while another man he is with told others around him to "sit down."

taylor swift nfl game
Taylor Swift cheers from a suite as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Some NFL fans aren't happy with all the attention she's been getting. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images North America

"The entire MetLife stadium just booed a Taylor Swift advertisement 😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣," an account called Julio Rodriguez Fan Club wrote on X.

It comes after the potential couple have started facing a backlash for the attention they've received now that Swift has been to watch Kelce play twice with the Chiefs.

Singer-songwriter Swift, 33, was joined by a host of celebrity friends—including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy—as she watched Kelce, also 33, and his Chiefs' teammates beat the New York Jets on Sunday.

However, people in the replies pointed out that, despite some people booing Swift, both she and Kelce seemed to be doing just fine.

"Yet who won 🤗," replied one person, adding a retweet of a video of the Seahawks associate head coach Carl Smith wearing an Eras tour t-shirt.

Another person wrote: "But you were also laughing at her in your caption.
That's not what a true man does."

Despite some backlash, Swift and Kelce seem to be having the last laugh.

Kelce had seen his follower count on Instagram go up in the tens of thousands in the days leading up to the first time Swift went to see him play on September 24, according to analytics company, Social Blade.

Then the day after the game, Kelce gained 252,863 followers in 24 hours, followed by 230,561 the next day. His follower count on the platform currently stands at more than 3 million. Kelce also gained hundreds of thousands of new followers on his X and TikTok accounts.

But a social media boon was not the only jump Kelce saw last week. A spokesperson for Fanatics, the NFL's official e-commerce partner, said it saw a "400 percent spike" in sales of Travis Kelce's jersey after the musician's appearance at his game.

The NFL is also enjoying increased success thanks to Swift and Kelce's potential romance. The Chiefs and Chicago Bears game was the most viewed game of the round and had the highest female viewership of an NFL game since the Super Bowl.

