Travis Kelce Bud Light Sweepstakes Ad Sparks Backlash

Travis Kelce has been criticized for once again collaborating with Bud Light, as the beer brand faces ongoing calls for a boycott.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end featured in a promotion for the Bud Light sweepstakes, in which he sported a diamond chain and bespoke beer can pendant. Bud Light shared the video of Kelce holding the chain up and smiling toward the camera, but some anti-LGBTQ+ conservatives weren't happy with him.

Bud Light has been under fire since March when it celebrated transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney's gender affirming transition anniversary by sending her personalized cans of beer, not for sale to the public. The brand also hired Mulvaney to promote its March Madness campaign.

"Two words: Friendship. Chains.​ Tag a 21+ friend with #Sweepstakes in the comments for the chance to win a pair of these," Bud Light captioned the post on social media.

Some people on X, formerly Twitter, were not impressed.

"No f***** way! Kelce being the biggest sellout of 2023 was not on my bingo card. Hope Chiefs lose every game!" tweeted one person.

Another added: "Shame on you @tkelce and go out of business @budlight."

And a third wrote: "And Kelce goes super duper woke. A dress coming soon."

Those unhappy with Kelce may have failed to realize, not only has Kelce previously worked with Bud Light, but he has been a long-time supporter of LGBTQ+ rights.

He appeared in a Bud Light campaign in July, months after the Mulvaney controversy began and previously said he would support any teammate who came out as gay.

"Anybody in this world [can play]. I'm comfortable with who I am and I expect everyone to be comfortable with who they are. I respect people for their views and opinions," Kelce told Outsports in 2017.

Kelce, who is rumored to be dating Taylor Swift, is no stranger to facing heat for his "woke" campaigns, and he was recently criticized for encouraging people to get a flu shot and COVID vaccine.

The Kansas City Star supported Kelce's decision to stick with Bud Light and continue supporting causes he believed in, despite their unpopularity online.

"Tying his reputation to a brand that has been the target of a widespread boycott takes courage, a character trait Kelce often exhibits on the field. In Kansas City, we learned some time ago Kelce was fearless: Over the course of his 10-year, record-setting career in the NFL, we've seen him run over hapless defenders with regularity. Kelce is never one to shy away from contact," the newspaper wrote in a recent editorial.