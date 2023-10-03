Culture

Travis Kelce Bud Light Sweepstakes Ad Sparks Backlash

By
Culture Travis Kelce Bud Light Beer Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has been criticized for once again collaborating with Bud Light, as the beer brand faces ongoing calls for a boycott.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end featured in a promotion for the Bud Light sweepstakes, in which he sported a diamond chain and bespoke beer can pendant. Bud Light shared the video of Kelce holding the chain up and smiling toward the camera, but some anti-LGBTQ+ conservatives weren't happy with him.

Bud Light has been under fire since March when it celebrated transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney's gender affirming transition anniversary by sending her personalized cans of beer, not for sale to the public. The brand also hired Mulvaney to promote its March Madness campaign.

travis kelce
Travis Kelce reacts prior to an NFL preseason football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on August 19, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. He has come under fire for collaborating with Bud Light. Michael Owens/Getty Images North America

"Two words: Friendship. Chains.​ Tag a 21+ friend with #Sweepstakes in the comments for the chance to win a pair of these," Bud Light captioned the post on social media.

Some people on X, formerly Twitter, were not impressed.

"No f***** way! Kelce being the biggest sellout of 2023 was not on my bingo card. Hope Chiefs lose every game!" tweeted one person.

Another added: "Shame on you @tkelce and go out of business @budlight."

And a third wrote: "And Kelce goes super duper woke. A dress coming soon."

Those unhappy with Kelce may have failed to realize, not only has Kelce previously worked with Bud Light, but he has been a long-time supporter of LGBTQ+ rights.

He appeared in a Bud Light campaign in July, months after the Mulvaney controversy began and previously said he would support any teammate who came out as gay.

"Anybody in this world [can play]. I'm comfortable with who I am and I expect everyone to be comfortable with who they are. I respect people for their views and opinions," Kelce told Outsports in 2017.

Kelce, who is rumored to be dating Taylor Swift, is no stranger to facing heat for his "woke" campaigns, and he was recently criticized for encouraging people to get a flu shot and COVID vaccine.

The Kansas City Star supported Kelce's decision to stick with Bud Light and continue supporting causes he believed in, despite their unpopularity online.

"Tying his reputation to a brand that has been the target of a widespread boycott takes courage, a character trait Kelce often exhibits on the field. In Kansas City, we learned some time ago Kelce was fearless: Over the course of his 10-year, record-setting career in the NFL, we've seen him run over hapless defenders with regularity. Kelce is never one to shy away from contact," the newspaper wrote in a recent editorial.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC