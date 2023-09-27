Tomi Lahren Calls Taylor Swift 'Braindead'

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren spoke critically about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's potential budding romance, calling Swift's opinions "braindead" and taking aim at the NFL player for appearing in a vaccine ad.

Swift appeared alongside Kelce's mom, Donna, at Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs win against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium, which sent the internet into a meltdown. The singer and NFL star were then seen leaving the stadium together and driving to an afterparty in Kelce's vintage convertible.

Lahren was the latest to share her two cents on the relationship and questioned on her podcast, Tomi Lahren is Fearless, whether the two were compatible until she saw his ad for Pfizer promoting getting the flu and COVID jabs at the same time.

"The CDC (Center for Disease Control) says you can get this season's updated COVID-19 shot when you get your flu shot if you're due for both. That's why I got two shots in one stop!" Kelce wrote on his Instagram.

After playing the ad, Lahren attacked Swift's political views, though praised her Eras Tour boon to local economies. Swift's world tour is on track to become the highest-grossing live music tour of all time and its value to local economies is expected to be around $5 billion—the combined GDP (gross domestic product) of 50 countries, according to a survey by QuestionPro.

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren (L) slammed Taylor Swift (R) on her podcast for the singer's "braindead" political views. Lahren also criticized Swift's rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce for promoting the COVID vaccine. Michael Tullber/Cooper Neill/Getty Images North America

"Her lefty, liberal braindead political opinions aside, I am a fan of Taylor Swift and I have been since way before she went full liberal. She's also single-handedly done more for the U.S. economy than any Democrat president, maybe ever, and when I heard the rumors of her and Travis Kelce, at first I thought, there is no way this is gonna last," Lahren said.

"I mean, he's an athlete. He's big, he's strong, and unlike her other boyfriends, looks like he can withstand a strong breeze without falling over or crying. So not necessarily her type as you can see, but then I saw this ad, and well, it all came together for me."

Lahren also said she "forgave" Kelce for appearing in a Bud Light commercial after many called for the beer brand's boycott for partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

But "pushing the jab—that's a little too rich for my blood, no pun intended," Lahren said.

"I wish them the best of luck, not with their relationship per se, but rather, myocarditis," Lahren quipped, referring to the condition that causes an inflammation of the heart muscle. Lahren's final dig was part of a commonly pedaled theory that the COVID vaccines cause myocarditis, but the CDC says cases "have rarely been reported" after the jab.

"When reported, the cases have especially been in adolescents and young adult males within several days after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna)," the CDC said on its website.

Lahren who is a long-time Donald Trump supporter has made several comments against the COVID-19 jab and in June faced backlash for comparing vaccines and coronavirus mandates to the acceptance of drag queens.

"Liberals: you don't have a right to go into a restaurant without a mask and a vax," Lahren wrote on Twitter (now X). "Also Liberals: grown men dressed as women have a RIGHT to sexy dance in front of kids. Weirdos. Sickos. Perverts."

In 2021, Facebook flagged one of Lahren's posts as part of its attempts to prevent fake news.

"Unvaccinated, you can get COVID and have over 99% chance of survival. Get vaccinated and you can still get COVID and will still have over 99% chance of survival," Lahren had written.

PolitiFact, a non-profit that investigates claims of political figures and commentators for accuracy, said the claim was misleading. It found Lahren's post "ignores evidence showing vaccines are highly effective at preventing infections that could cause death."