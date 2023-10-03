Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Questions Reach White House Press Room

Questions about the rumored relationship between singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chief tight end Travis Kelce have escalated all the way to the White House briefing room.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre introduced John Kirby, the National Security Council's strategic communications coordinator, to speak with reporters on Tuesday about continued U.S. efforts to support Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion. Before opening the briefing to Kirby, Jean-Pierre mentioned that she and others in the briefing room had been wondering if Kirby knew of the pop star.

"I know who Taylor Swift is," Kirby said while smiling. "Apparently she's dating a football player."

Above, Taylor Swift cheers from a suite as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Questions about Swift’s rumored relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reached the White House press room on Tuesday as the National Security Council’s John Kirby took questions from reporters. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Some reporters then began asking Kirby if he had information they didn't on the rumored relationship. "Does President Biden think it's real?" one reporter asked in jest as others in the room laughed.

"The relationship?" Kirby clarified. "In the vernacular of the National Security Council, I can neither confirm nor deny those reports." Kirby then jokingly added that he "will happily take the question back to our analysts."

At WH press briefing, the NSC’s John Kirby is asked if he thinks Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are actually dating.



Rumors about the alleged Swift-Kelce relationship began swirling after Swift was spotted attending a Chiefs game in late September. The two were photographed leaving Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium together after the game was over. Last weekend, Swift was photographed attending another Chiefs game in New Jersey alongside a few celebrity friends.

Kelce saw a sharp rise in social media followers after photos of Swift at the Chiefs' Missouri game spread online. There was also a surge in sales of Kelce's jersey after Swift began attending his games, according to a report from NFL partner Fanatics.

Though Swift and Kelce have been spotted together multiple times over the last few weeks, neither has confirmed a relationship. This lack of confirmation has fueled rumors among Swift fans and Chiefs fans.

Kirby is one of many public figures who has been asked about the Swift-Kelce rumors. Last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom said while attending the second GOP presidential primary debate that the rumored relationship was "actually the only thing people are talking about."

"That's the real debate: Is it real? Is it not? I don't know," Newsom told reporters before raising his arms and walking away. Later that day, Newsom was asked about Swift again and said she was "using her celebrity for good," a reference to her push for people to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day.

Overall, reactions to the Swift-Kelce rumors have been mixed. Many football fans have criticized the NFL for mentioning Swift multiple times and showing footage of her cheering during the Chiefs' games.

"I am a Taylor Swift fan and I'm not a football fan but if I went to a Taylor Swift concert and saw constant football cut-ins I would be annoyed," conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren tweeted.

Newsweek reached out to Swift's team by email on Tuesday for comment.