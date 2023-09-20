Culture

It Didn't Take Taylor Swift Fans Long to Unlock Vault Track Titles

Taylor Swift fans put their heads together this week to unlock the titles of four of the fivevault tracks that are expected to appear on the pop singer's upcoming album 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Swift partnered with Google to share a series of word puzzles that fans were then invited to play, all so the titles of the secret tracks could be announced. To play, fans were instructed to type the singer's name into Google's search bar, after which a clickable blue vault appeared on the screen. The vault then opened a series of word puzzles—89 in total—for fans to solve.

The vault required 33 million solved puzzles in order to open, according to instructions Google shared before the game began. The two numbers—89 and 33—were intended to reference the album's title and Swift's current age.

Swift shared a teaser for the puzzle game Tuesday on Instagram, along with a caption that read, "You can tell me when the *search* is over... if the high was worth the pain."

Taylor Swift at the 2023 VMAs
Above, Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. Swift fans recently unlocked Google puzzles to reveal the titles of four of the five vault tracks expected to appear on the singer’s upcoming album. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

On Wednesday morning, Google shared on X, formerly Twitter, that fans had successfully unlocked the vault.

"Swifties, we made it out of the woods!" the tweet said.

Google's press team told Newsweek via email on Wednesday afternoon that Swift fans collectively solved the vault puzzle in just under nine hours. Google later revised that estimate to say it took fans about 19 hours, not under nine, to solve the puzzles.

What Are Taylor Swift's Vault Tracks?

According to a video clip that accompanied Google's tweet, the four unlocked vault track titles are:

  1. "Now That We Don't Talk,"
  2. "Say Don't Go,"
  3. "Suburban Legends" and
  4. "Is It Over Now?"

The fifth track was revealed in her own Instagram Wednesday: "Slut".

In the same post, Swift thanked her fans for working through the puzzles and included the titles of the vault tracks and the back covers for her forthcoming album.

"I can't wait for this one to be out, seriously. Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all," the post's caption said.

A post shared by instagram

Swift first teased the inclusion of vault tracks when she announced 1989 (Taylor's Version) last month. The album will be a re-recording of 2014's 1989, which she recorded for Big Machine Records. Swift began re-recording her material released under Big Machine following a dispute over ownership of the masters after she left the record company and signed with Republic Records. The new version is due out on October 27, exactly nine years after the first album was released.

In an August 9 Instagram post announcing the new album, Swift said it was her "most FAVORITE re-record I've ever done" because of the vault tracks she was including. The vault tracks "are so insane," her post's caption said, adding, "I can't believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!"

Update 9/20/23, 5:34 p.m. ET: This story has been updated to reflect the change in Google's timing estimate—from under nine hours to about 19—for how long it took Taylor Swift fans to unlock the puzzle vault.

