Tears After Dog Used for Breeding Abandoned With Severe Skin Condition

Internet users have been moved by a social media video that recalls how an American bulldog, who had been used for breeding before being abandoned while suffering from a serious skin infection, had been rescued.

The social media post, which can be seen here, was shared to TikTok by Kylah Sturrup, and features images of the dog and details her recovery.

Audiences are at first introduced to the female pup, now named Penny, looking timid and shaken while baring prominently inflamed skin. A caption beside the image that intends to act as a voice for the pup reads: "I've been roaming outside for a while and some guy with big hair picked me up. I'm really itchy and my nails are so long."

Sturrup, who goes by @Kyren26 on TikTok, had shared under the post that the dog had been found by a friend of hers named Ian.

A caption under the emotional post reads: "Ian, thank you for not hesitating when you saw her. She is so special and loved."

Viewers were then told that the pup had been used for breeding, before her breeders abandoned her. First impressions with Sturrup appear to have been difficult for the American bulldog, who had never been inside a property before. After battling anxiety as a result of her prior ordeal, the timid pup began to adjust to her new "forever" home.

Toward the end of the viral video, the dog is shown in a much healthier state while having baths and cuddles with her new owner. In a sentimental end to the clip, Penny is shown experiencing all the things that a well-loved pet dog would, like walks with her family and pup cups. Sturrup shares in the final slide of the post that the pup has since been spayed and microchipped to ensure that she's never used for breeding again.

Breeding is a serious responsibility and should not be a venture that is to be taken lightly, according to The Kennel Club.

"Although your dog may be incredible, with a calm, loving personality, they may not necessarily be suitable for breeding," The Kennel Club writes on its website.

"Most people consider breeding from a dog to help improve the breed, but as well as appreciating a dog's good characteristics it's important to recognize their less positive ones as well."

"Breeding is about getting the right balance, so it's important to weigh up their health, temperament and how they look," the organization added.

The Kennel Club advises talking to your vet or other breeders to determine whether your dog is suitable for breeding.

Bacterial and fungal skin infections can be similarly dangerous when not taken seriously. Skin infections in dogs can result from skin conditions changing or immune systems becoming suppressed, according to Guildford-Jamestown Veterinary Hospital.

"Immune deficiencies or an increase in the amount of oils produced on the skin are common causes of yeast infections. While yeast infections are not contagious, they will often recur unless the underlying skin condition or allergy is addressed," the veterinary center writes on its website.

Such skin infections are often treated with oral antibiotics or antibacterial shampoo, after a veterinary consultation.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform by @Kyren26 on July 2, the TikTok post has been liked by over 124,000 users and commented on more than 1,850 times. Sturrup and Ian, whose surname has not been revealed, have been praised for saving the neglected dog.

"From someone with an American Bulldog, thank you for saving her," one user wrote.

"Thank you for loving her," another user added.

