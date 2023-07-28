Tears as Dog With Crushed Spine Refuses to Give Up and Look at Her Now

A rescue dog called Miss Marple has melted hearts across the internet after the story of how she survived an almost fatal accident went viral on social media earlier this month.

In a post shared on TikTok in July by one of the volunteers who helped save her, under the username Happydoggoniall, she can be seen when she was first found, hurt and tired, and then again a few months later, after volunteers had managed to nurse her back to good health.

The hilarious clip comes with a caption that explains: "She had her spine crushed in an accident, but this street dog refused to give up... she had found a dirty abandoned shack to live in... but she was in huge pain and covered in fleas.

A file photo of a dog in a wheelchair. A dog whose back was crushed in an accident has gone viral after she made a miraculous recovery. Getty Images

"It was after getting her vet treatment that she met her savior... a wonderful lady called Sybille took her in and changed her life... after a lot of patience... and medical care... she was able to get her moving again... little Miss Marple even started to learn new tricks... and was constantly looking for mischief... sometimes all you need is one person to believe in you..."

According to The Parc Vet, warning signs of spinal disk injury include "shivering, especially when combined with unusual inactivity; refusal to get up and play, even for food; a yelp when you pet your dog or try to pick him up; a pulled-in head, arched back; any other strange position; a refusal to bend down to the food or water dish to eat or drink; limping of any kind; a "drunken" rear end, which moves but looks as if it isn't completely under control; and dragging of the back legs."

Beth Westwood from Happy Doggo, the rescue charity that saved the pup, told Newsweek: "Miss Marple had her spine crushed in an accident and went to hide in a small abandoned shack where she was fed by a kind local man, Ford, who was already familiar with her as a street dog. He eventually got in touch to ask for help.

"Niall and the team went to collect her and after a vet visit she went to stay with Sybille, who is known for helping and adopting disabled dogs. Unfortunately Miss Marple won't ever be able to walk again, but she now has a fabulous pair of pink wheels and is a very happy, sometimes mischievous girl with a forever home with Sybille.

"Her little tongue hangs out due to missing teeth and it makes her even more unique and loved by everyone on the internet. Ford, her previous feeder, still goes to visit her at Sybille's sometimes."

@happydoggoniall It's hard to believe the difference in Miss Marple today compared to when I found her on the 24th Feb thanks to a tip off from a local. Her spine had been crushed and she wasn't far from dying alone in an abandoned shack. She could only just drag herself out to find food but other illnesses were killing her. That's when the true angel and saviour came into her life like, Sybille. Despite Miss Marple having very little hope and a poor outlook she took her in and built her up. She won't walk again but you can see the life she now leads. As Sybille always says "every life matters". I always get the praise but in reality I'm usually just the one finding solutions / money and getting exposure for the dogs. That all helps but I'm not the one there changing Miss Marple's nappy or patiently teaching her to walk again over months of practice. I look at my phone now and it's full it examples of people helping me make the lives of dogs better both locally and around the world. That makes me feel very very happy. When I first saw Miss Marple in that abandoned shack I honestly thought the gig was up for her. What I hadn't factored in was Sybille🤍 #dogrescue #streetdog #dogtransformation #dogsoftiktok ♬ Rise Up - Andra Day

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 44,400 views and 6,000 likes on the platform.

One user, SarahCE, commented: "Thank you for your kindness. She looks happy." And Adi said: "What a beautiful strong girl. Thank you for giving her a second chance." LaloTheChi wrote: "All you need is that one person."

