Heartwarming

Tears Over Fortune Cookie Message From Dying Dog's 'Bucket List' Meal

By
Heartwarming Dogs Pets Animal behavior Animal Cognition

A pet owner grieving the loss of her 16-year-old dachshund had followers in floods of tears after sharing the poignant message she discovered in a fortune cookie left over from one of the "bucket list" meals he enjoyed before he died.

Willy the dachshund's owner, who asked not to be named, didn't know what to expect when she began filming herself opening the cookie. However, the message inside left her floored.

"In a strange way, it was like Willy left a message for us," she told Newsweek.

Willy the dog and his fortune cookie.
Willy the Dachshund and the fortune cookie he received. Sadly the much-loved wiener dog lost his battle with lymphoma but his legacy lives on. its_a_wienah

The loss of a beloved pet is an emotionally devastating experience. In some instances, it can even be, quite literally, heartbreaking. In 2017, the New England Journal of Medicine highlighted the case of a Texas woman who was admitted to hospital with symptoms most commonly associated with a heart attack.

However, subsequent X-rays revealed no blocked arteries. Upon speaking to the woman, doctors learned that she had recently lost her beloved 9-year-old Yorkshire terrier. Doctors eventually diagnosed her as having suffered from "broken-heart syndrome," or Takotsubo cardiomyopathy to give it its technical term.

Essentially, the left ventricular of the heart can temporarily balloon in times of extreme stress, leading to shortness of breath, chest pain and irregular heartbeats. Thankfully, in this instance, the woman involved recovered, but her case highlights the impact our pets have on our everyday lives.

Willy the dog did not just leave behind his owner either. He also left behind a wiener dog sibling, Molly. Together they had become popular figures on TikTok, with their owner regularly posting videos of their adventures together under the handle @its_a_weinah.

"Molly has also been quite lost since he passed," Willy's owner said. "She was basically Willy's shadow. What Willy was doing Molly was doing."

More recently, their videos had been focusing on Willy's journey to the end of his life after he was diagnosed with late stage lymphoma in early June and given four to eight weeks to live.

His owner decided to fill that time by having Willy embark on his own bucket list of activities. They painted together, took paw prints and enjoyed lavish meals suggested by his army of fans.

That was how he wound up getting the fortune cookie in the first place.

"Someone suggested Chinese takeout as a bucket list idea because their dog liked Asian style food," his owner said. "I got him a Panda Express cub kids meal and carefully picked out peppers and onions from it. It was only a small amount of green beans, chicken and rice. He really had a strong positive reaction to it. I had no idea if he would even like it. But he really did."

Willy's owner said she noticed the fortune cookie in the bag but decided to "set it aside in a safe place" so it wouldn't be thrown away. "I honestly just forgot about it with all that was going on," she said.

Less than two weeks later, on July 28, Willy's 16th birthday, he died beside his owner and his best doggy friend, Molly. They have been grieving ever since. "It has been very tough honestly," his owner admits. "He was such a big focus and part of my life it's been difficult trying to adjust."

She came across the fortune cookie around three weeks later. "It was a very tough day emotionally when I found it. I wanted to share the cookie with Molly so I recorded opening it," she said.

The resulting video has been watched over 1.1 million times on TikTok. Willy's owner had no idea what to expect from the fortune cookie but the message she found inside was a powerful one and one she felt, in some strange way, came from Willy. It read simply: "Any troubles you have will pass shortly."

Willy the wiener dog.
Willy the wiener dog working through his bucket list. The dearly departed canine's owner is urging other pet owners to make the most of their time together. its_a_weinah

"The message came when it was needed for sure," his owner said. "It was like he was saying 'I know you are struggling but you'll be okay' in a comforting way. Finding little things like that is very helpful when missing a pet and going through the grieving process."

Many on TikTok agreed. "Wow. That was from Willy. Thinking about you and Molly," one wrote, while another concurred: "That was meant for you and Molly to find at the right time."

Whatever the truth, the message left Willy's owner stunned. "I never expected that," she said. "I figured it would maybe be a nice message like 'you bring joy to those around you' or some generic uplifting fortune cookie message that would make me smile and those on TikTok remember him with happiness."

Though her old dog may no longer be around to enjoy his bucket list, his owner is planning to plough on with the activities alongside Molly and she would encourage others to treat their dogs to similar and make their time together count.

"It's never too early to make sure you have reminders of the wonderful memories you've made with a pet," she said.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
Better Planet (Mondays)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC