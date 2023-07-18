Tears Over How Blind Dog Born With No Eyes 'Patiently' Waits For Treats

Like most dogs, Ella the 1-year-old has made a habit out of begging her owner for food. The Saint Bernard-Bernese Mountain dog is never too far away when her owner is cooking food in the kitchen or handling tasty treats, but unlike the majority of other pups, the crossbreed was born without eyes. As a result of her blindness, Ella has developed an extremely sharp sense of smell, which her owner documented in a recent social media video.

The newly-viral TikTok clip captures Ella standing in her owner's kitchen, with her paw raised in a pleading manner, eager to be granted scraps of food. In response, her owner can be heard telling her that she the food wouldn't be good for her.

"In the TikTok video Ella is patiently waiting in the kitchen for a meatball and tomato sauce, like she always does when I'm cooking," Ella's owner told Newsweek.

Ella the dog is completely blind, yet she has a strong sense of smell that guides her through the world. Here she's seen begging her owner for food, after smelling her dinner.

"I have an organic holistic-based dog treat small business. Ella is used to all the smells in the kitchen and is my best taste tester."

Ella's owner went on to tell Newsweek that they had adopted the pup when she was very young and have cared for her disabilities ever since.

"I adopted her at 8 weeks old because she was born without eyes. She had also been born with a split nose and a closed ear canal," they added.

Ella's owner can be heard consistently communicating with her in the viral video, which is something that the U.K's Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) recommends that owners of blind dogs speak with them frequently to familiarize them with their voice and what their differing tones of voice mean. This is all to help the visually-impaired pup feel more confident and know about the world around them, and so that they learn to respond to alerts of danger.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared on the social media platform on July 2 by @AngelaBiggieBees, the TikTok post has been liked by over 132,000 people and commented on more than 529 times.

"Ella says my nose is not blind thank you," one user wrote.

Another user added: "I love her so much!"

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @AngelaBiggieBees for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.