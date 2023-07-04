Tears as Senior Golden Retriever Dumped at Shelter as Boyfriend Hated Dogs

Staff at a rescue center in Pennellville, New York, have been left stunned after a dog was surrendered to them with almost no emotion from the owner.

Sophia, a 14-year-old golden retriever, was surrendered to the Friends Forever Animal Rescue on June 27.

"She was surrendered because her owner was moving in with her new boyfriend who didn't like dogs," Casey Newton, founder of the rescue, told Newsweek. "Sophia was in horrible condition: bad skin wounds from flea infestation; nails so long they curled under into the pads of her feet; and she had bad eye and ear infections."

Two pictures of 14-year-old golden retriever Sophia, who was surrendered to the Friends Forever Animal Rescue on June 27. Suffering from bad wounds, Sophia's surrender has sparked fury online. Friends Forever Animal Rescue — Casey Newton

But what shocked Friends Forever Animal Rescue the most was the way Sophia was dropped off. The former owner said she had been driving around looking for someone to take the dog when she eventually came to the shelter.

By contrast, earlier this year, a woman told Newsweek how she dumped a date after he said that he didn't like her pets. "There is no way I could date someone who didn't love dogs," she said.

Heartbroken, Newton said how Sophia looked confused as her owner drove away.

"She is confused and wondering where her people are," she added. "How do I tell her she is safe? How do I make her understand she didn't do anything wrong? How do I let her know that I am a stranger but I am also going to be the one who is going to remind her she matters, she is loved, she is cared for."

After 26 years working in animal rescue, Newton said she had never seen a surrender with such little emotion. But, despite her circumstances, Sophia was nothing but loving. "Even though she was feeling unwell, she was super-sweet and loving. She was confused and sad when her owner left, so seeing her whine and cry was hard," said Newton.

"The look on her face was so sad and confused that it broke my heart. I shared the photo [on Facebook] not knowing it would ever have got the attention it has. Seeing how much the community has rallied around this girl has been amazing and humbling at the same time," Newton added.

Online, people were stunned to hear Sophia's heartbreaking story, and left furious that someone could abandon a dog so suddenly.

"How does someone give her up?!!! She obviously deserved a better life filled with love and care," wrote one Facebook user.

Sophia, pictured with her leash, on grass. The 14-year-old has now been adopted by the veterinarian who treated her where she is living her best life on their family farm. Friends Forever Animal Rescue — Casey Newton

Another wrote: "Poor baby. I just don't understand how people can just discard their animals as if they're nothing."

"This just breaks my heart," read another reply.

But things aren't all bad. In fact, Sophia has found her happy ending with a new owner.

"She has now been adopted by the veterinarian who treated her. It was love at first sight, and she is living her best life with him and his wife on their farm," said Newton.

"Sophia's story impacts so many people who love and own pets. We are blessed to have had the ability to share her with the world because she is such a special girl, and I'm happy that, even if her owners didn't appreciate how special she is, the thousands who have seen her story do. The voice for the voiceless has been heard," Newton added.

