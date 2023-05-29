Tears as Woman Introduces Belly Rubs to Abused Rescue Dog

A rescue dog called Yuki has melted hearts all over the internet after her owner shared a video of her reaction to getting belly rubs for the first time, which has now gone viral on social media.

In the clip, shared in March under the username Svperdone, Yuki can be seen sitting next to her owner on the couch, tapping her on the arm and then turning on her back, waiting for more of her newly discovered belly rubs.

The emotional post comes with a caption that says: "Introducing a mistreated dog rescue to belly rubs." Followed by: "We did it the series [of clips of Yuki settling in] comes to an end."

An adopted dog demanding more belly rubs after mom introduced her to them has melted hearts online.

Yuki was rescued from Romania after years of abandonment and abuse. Adopted earlier this year by her new owner, Svperdone, she went from being a very anxious dog to a curious happy soul.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, about 3.1 million companion dogs enter U.S. animal shelters every year, and about 2 million of them get adopted.

Adapting to a new home can be hard for adopted dogs sometimes, but as their new loving owner, there are some steps you can take to make the transition smooth and comfortable for your pup.

According to animal charity Battersea, you should not pressure them, and should provide them with a safe space they can go and hide whenever they need to, and most importantly, you should let them settle at their own pace.

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 880,700 views and 129,800 likes.

One user, Koda, commented: "SHES SO CUTE, THE WAY SHE FLOPS DOWN FOR MORE.." And LAURA said: "Rescuing is the best decision anyone can make." Jamie Rose added: "no ma'am the series has not come to an end. we need more."

Abhaya wrote: "I'll never understand how people buy instead of adopting if they don't have the capacity to bear with recovery, but can't that be learned?!"

Another user, ember, commented: "When dogs go belly-up like that it's a sign of trust!!! Congratulations!!" And Ilikepinkpanthers said: "Live laugh love Yuki."

Nat G wrote: "Four years with my rescue (he's now 8). Every year I'm amazed at how far he has come. Including his posture!! rescuing is the best!" And Dani added: "Who could ever hurt such a precious baby."

