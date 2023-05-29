Ted Cruz Condemning Uganda's Anti-Gay Law Raises Eyebrows

Senator Ted Cruz condemned Uganda's new anti-gay law on Monday, sparking pushback from some conservatives.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signed into law a bill that gives the death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality," which is defined as same-sex acts with categories of vulnerable people including minors, but it does not criminalize identifying as LGBTQ, the Associated Press reported.

International human rights watchers have condemned the law, warning that it violates the rights of Uganda's LGBTQ community, as advocates have sought to end bans on homosexuality across the world in recent years. According to the organization Human Dignity Trust, at least 11 other countries also allow the death penalty as a punishment for homosexuality, while 67 countries still criminalize same-sex activity.

Cruz, a Texas Republican who has opposed the expansion of LGBTQ rights in the United States, spoke out against the law on Monday as "horrific and wrong."

Above, an image of Senator Ted Cruz speaking during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on May 11 in Washington, D.C. Cruz condemned Uganda's new law allowing the death penalty for some gay people on Monday, sparking criticism from some conservatives. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"Any law criminalizing homosexuality or imposing the death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' is grotesque & an abomination. ALL civilized nations should join together in condemning this human rights abuse," tweeted Cruz.

His stance on the law was met with mixed reactions on social media. Many commended Cruz for speaking out against the law, as others in the Republican Party embrace more extremist positions surrounding LGBTQ rights or have remained silent about this legislation.

Some conservatives, however, took issue with Cruz calling out the law. Some defended the Ugandan government allowing the death penalty for gay people, while others said Cruz and other U.S. lawmakers should not be concerned with other countries' laws.

The backlash to Cruz's opposition to this law comes as many in the LGBTQ community warn of an uptick in anti-LGBTQ sentiment and legislation in the United States.

"They are protecting their youth," tweeted Lauren Witzke, who was the Republican nominee in Delaware's 2020 Senate race. "Unlike the lawmakers in Texas, the Uganda government recognizes that if you give an inch, the LGBTQ Mafia will take a mile."

"Ted Cruz's Memorial Day message: consider the extreme importance of global anal sex so that next time we ask you to die for its continued proliferation you are ready," tweeted commentator John Doyle.

Public affairs strategist Olivia Walker tweeted, "Respectfully, what's happening in Uganda isn't my concern or priority. My question is, why is it yours? Has your account been hacked? Why is this new talking point emerging?"

The law has also sparked outcry from other politicians.

President Joe Biden called on the Ugandan government to repeal the law, writing in a statement that it is a "tragic violation of universal human rights—one that is not worthy of the Ugandan people, and one that jeopardizes the prospects of critical economic growth for the entire country."

"I join with people around the world—including many in Uganda—in calling for its immediate repeal. No one should have to live in constant fear for their life or being subjected to violence and discrimination. It is wrong," Biden wrote.

The Biden administration will review whether the new law changes Uganda's eligibility for the African Growth and Opportunity Act, which has bolstered economic growth in Africa. He will also consider issuing new sanctions against Uganda, he wrote.

"We are considering additional steps, including the application of sanctions and restriction of entry into the United States against anyone involved in serious human rights abuses or corruption," Biden wrote.

Newsweek reached out to the Ugandan president's office for comment via email.