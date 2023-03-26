Ted Cruz Scores Win Over Biden As FAA Nominee Withdraws

Phillip Washington, Biden's nominee for Federal Aviation Administration administrator, withdrew his nomination after facing criticism.

Sen. Ted Cruz argued that Washington lacked the necessary aviation experience and accused the Biden administration of rewarding a political ally.

Republicans were united in opposition, but Washington also appeared to lack enough support from Democrats and allied independents.

Sen. Ted Cruz secured a win over President Joe Biden as his choice to head the Federal Aviation Administration withdrew his nomination.

Cruz had led the Republican opposition to Phillip Washington, the Denver International Airport CEO that Biden nominated to serve as FAA administrator in July last year.

Reuters first reported on Saturday that Washington had withdrawn his nomination, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg confirmed it in a tweet late on Saturday night.

"The FAA needs a confirmed Administrator, and Phil Washington's transportation & military experience made him an excellent nominee," Buttigieg wrote. "The partisan attacks and procedural obstruction he has faced are undeserved, but I respect his decision to withdraw and am grateful for his service."

According to Reuters, Washington had won support from a number of aviation unions and a group of family members of some killed in a 2019 fatal Boeing 737 MAX crash.

But Republicans were united against Washington, saying his limited aviation experience meant he was not fit to serve as the top aviation regulator.

Democrats and allied independents could have pushed the nomination through, but some senators on their side held back on supporting Biden's pick.

Washington's fate appeared sealed when the Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell, a Democrat, abruptly called off a scheduled vote last week in a sign that she did not have the votes to move the nomination out of committee.

Cruz, the ranking Republican on the committee, had repeatedly attacked Washington's resume, saying he had "zero aviation experience" and needed a waiver from rules requiring civilian leadership to head the FAA. The Transportation Department's general counsel said Washington was fully qualified and did not need a waiver, Reuters reported.

Washington, who retired from the U.S. Army in July 2000, ran transit agencies in Denver and Los Angeles, but his only aviation-related experience is serving as CEO of the Denver airport for less than two years. He led Biden's 2020 transition team for the Transportation Department, which includes the FAA.

Cruz accused the Biden administration of treating "a critical safety position as a political spoil system to reward a political ally, rather than to ensure an experienced safety professional to keep us all safe."

In a statement on Saturday night, Cruz said it was clear Washington lacked the necessary aviation experience to run the FAA.

"Given the significant challenges facing the FAA, this wasn't the time for an administrator who needed on-the-job training," he said. "The Biden administration must now quickly name someone to head the FAA who has an extensive aviation background, can earn widespread bipartisan support in the Senate, and will keep the flying public safe."

Cruz has said Billy Nolen, who is leading the FAA as acting administrator and has held safety jobs at three airlines and the FAA, could win bipartisan support.

The FAA has not had a Senate-confirmed administrator since March last year.

Meanwhile, the agency is seeking to reassure Americans that air travel is safe after a series of close calls between planes this year. And in January, a system outage temporarily forced all flights to be grounded across the country.

The White House has been contacted for comment via email.