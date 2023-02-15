'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Trailer: Everything We Know So Far

Details about the highly-anticipated third season of Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso have finally been confirmed.

Over the 15 months since the Season 2 finale aired, fans have been full of questions about when the Jason Sudeikis-led comedy will return to screens.

Ted Lasso is a comedy series about an American football coach who gets hired to manage a London-based soccer team, despite having no experience in the sport. The Apple TV+ show won a whopping seven Emmys for its first season and became such a hit that Apple renewed the show for Season 3 back in October 2020, before production on the second season had even begun.

Following the confirmation of the show's return for its third, and what may be its last, outing, fans do not have long to wait for Ted and the gang to return to screens.

Newsweek has everything we know so far about the third season of Ted Lasso.

Ted Lasso Season 3 Release Date

A recent trailer confirmed that Ted Lasso's third season will premiere on Apple TV+ on March 15.

The first three episodes will be released all at once on premiere day, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday.

Ted Lasso Season 3 Cast

The majority of the Ted Lasso cast are returning, including lead actor and co-creator Jason Sudeikis as the titular Ted Lasso, Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, and Nick Mohammed as Nate Shelley.

Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple will also be back as Rebecca Welton and Keeley Jones respectively, as will Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt.

Luckily for Ted Lasso fans, Jeremy Swift will also return as Leslie Higgins, Toheeb Jimoh will be back as Sam Obisanya, Cristo Fernández returns as Dani Rojas and Kola Bokinni is playing Isaac McAdoo once again.

Ted Lasso Season 3 Trailer

The teaser trailer for Ted Lasso's third season was released on February 14 as a Valentine's Day treat.

In the clip, several characters from the show can be seen writing the word "Believe" on bright yellow posters, which are then put up on the walls of AFC Richmond.

It is then revealed that the show will be back on March 15.

Though the trailer doesn't give away too many details about the plot, fans of the show know that end of Season 2, AFC Richmond got a promotion after being regulated in Season 1.

With the rival team, West Ham hiring Nate as their head coach after Rupert Manion became the team's owner, the conflict between the teams is likely to be a major plot point.

Is Ted Lasso Season 3 the Last?

Sudeikis has said multiple times in the past that Ted Lasso will end with its third season, telling Entertainment Weekly: "The story that's being told—that three-season arc—is one that I see, know, and understood."

Goldstein, who writes for the show and plays Roy Kent, has also discussed the show ending, telling The Sunday Times: "We are writing it like that. It was planned as three."

"Spoiler alert—everyone dies," he jokingly added.

Additionally, Ted Lasso showrunner Bill Lawrence told Deadline after the Season 2 finale that when he and his fellow co-creators first pitched the show to Apple, they "said this series was only going to be three seasons."

It looked pretty certain that the third installment of Ted Lasso would be the last, however, Channing Dungey, the chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television, which makes Ted Lasso, teased that this may not be the case after all.

Saying that Season 3 ends "beautifully," told Deadline: "If that is all we do in the Ted Lasso universe, I think the fans will be really happy and excited. But there's also a way to crack open a door. If we're fortunate enough to do more, we can keep on going."

The first two seasons of Ted Lasso are available to stream on Apple TV+.