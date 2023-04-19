Ted Nugent's Comments on Transgender People Spark Debate

Rock musician Ted Nugent tweeted a controversial opinion about transgender people, sparking a debate online.

The conservative activist and COVID denier, 74, took to Twitter on Tuesday to denounce the existence of transgender people and told people they could "debate" him if they disagreed.

"There is no such thing as transgender. You cannot change your gender. Comfortably numb is actually uncomfortably dumb. Debate me but bring your bib," he wrote.

[MAIN IMAGE] Ted Nugent speaks to attendees of the VIP preview of 'The Ted Nugent Guns, Guitars & Hot Rod Cars' auction presented by Burley Auction House at Tucker Hall on March 26, 2021 in Waco, Texas. [INSET IMAGE] A participant waves a transgender pride flag while marching as part of the gay pride celebrations on June 25, 2022 in San Salvador, El Salvador. Nugent recently tweeted a controversial opinion about trans people. Gary Miller/Kellys Portillo/Getty Images

People replying to Nugent on Twitter were divided by the comment and shared their thoughts.

"I remember buying one of my first Vinyls as a working 10 year old. You gotta move the Ted Truth," replied one fan.

A second fan simply wrote: "Truth!"

Another person disagreed: "Thanks for destroying my 1978 good vibes on the beach while listening to your music. You know,...when you were last relevant."

One even took shots at his musical skills: "But, there is such a thing as a bad performer."

There is no such thing as transgender. You cannot change your gender. Comfortably numb is actually uncomfortably dumb. Debate me but bring your bib. — Ted Nugent (@TedNugent) April 18, 2023

Transgender is a broad term for people whose "gender identity, gender expression or behavior does not conform to that typically associated with the sex to which they were assigned at birth," according to the American Psychological Association (APA). The APA added that transgender people have existed in many different cultures globally from "antiquity until the present day."

Scientist Simón(e) Sun argued "the science is clear and conclusive: sex is not binary, transgender people are real," in an article on science news website Scientific American.

"The trans experience provides essential insights into the science of sex and scientifically demonstrates that uncommon and atypical phenomena are vital for a successful living system," she wrote.

"Even the scientific endeavor itself is quantifiably better when it is more inclusive and diverse. So, no matter what a pundit, politician or internet troll may say, trans people are an indispensable part of our living reality."

Nugent's tweet comes at a time when transgender issues and laws are under intense scrutiny.

Major brands such as chocolate makers Hershey's and beer brand Bud Light have come under fire for collaborating with transgender influencers.

Conservatives and even some of Nugent's fellow musicians such as Travis Tritt called for a boycott of Bud Light after it sent a personalized can of beer to transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney to mark the one-year anniversary since she started her gender transition.

More than 385 anti-trans bills were introduced this year alone in the U.S. and lawmakers in some states are calling for the repeal of transgender rights, including access to gender-affirming healthcare for children and adults, and access to public restrooms.

"Lies about trans people are being used by Christian nationalist organizations and politicians to validate legislation targeting the trans community... anti-trans rhetoric and disinformation are centered around the myth that transgender identities are not real," wrote Imara Jones and Margaret Huang for Newsweek.

"Trans people are 2.5 times more likely to be victims of violence than cisgender people—and as anti-trans disinformation intensifies, so too does the threat to trans people and those who support them."