U.S.

Texas Governor Faces Republican Pressure Over Daniel Perry's Conviction

By
U.S. Texas Gun laws Second Amendment Gun Violence

U.S. Army Sergeant Daniel Perry of Texas was found guilty of murder Friday nearly three years after he fatally shot a protester during an anti-police brutality demonstration in Austin.

Perry, 33, was indicted in 2021 on charges of murder, aggravated assault and deadly conduct after he killed 28-year-old Garrett Foster, on July 25, 2020. The Army sergeant was driving for Uber in downtown Austin when he stopped his vehicle and honked at people protesting police violence while they walked through the street, police said.

According to police, Perry drove his car into the crowd, where Foster had been seen openly carrying an AK-47 rifle, which is legal in the state of Texas. There are conflicting eyewitness reports regarding which man raised their firearm first at the other, but Perry, who was also legally armed at the time, shot and killed Foster, then fled the scene.

Texas Republicans Pressure Governor to Pardon Perry
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference on January 31, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Abbott was pressed by his fellow Republicans on Friday following the conviction of Daniel Perry, an Army sergeant who fatally shot a police brutality protester in 2020. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Following the shooting, Perry called police and told them that he had shot Foster but said he did so out of self-defense. Under the Texas "stand your ground" law, an individual is allowed to use deadly force to defend themselves against unlawful deadly force from an assailant if the individual did not provoke the incident.

Perry's conviction has been blasted by gun-rights advocates, who argue that the shooting was justified under state laws regarding self-defense. Texas Representative Ronny Jackson pointed a finger at Governor Greg Abbott to pardon Perry "immediately" in light of the conviction.

"Governor Abbott, don't let a Soros-owned Austin liberal DA destroy our justice system in Texas," Jackson tweeted Friday evening. "You need to PARDON Daniel Perry IMMEDIATELY!"

Abbott, a Republican, is a staunch supporter of gun rights and has previously said that the "right to self-defense is enshrouded in the United States Constitution in the Second Amendment," according to a report from KWTX in Waco, Texas.

Robby Starbuck, former Tennessee congressional candidate and prominent conservative figure, also called upon Abbott to pardon Perry, writing on Twitter, "This is NOT justice. This is criminal. #FreeDanielPerry."

"If Abbott doesn't have the power to pardon, call a special session ASAP over it," Starbuck said in a following tweet. "You CANNOT let a Soros prosecutor run your state and jail innocent people in sham trials filled with biased juries. Pretend this was your son and move heaven + earth to act."

Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot and killed two men in 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and was later acquitted, also took to Twitter, writing that Perry's conviction was "very disappointing," adding that his "thoughts are with Mr. Perry and his family."

In a separate tweet, Rittenhouse tagged Abbott's Twitter account, writing, "this is an unfair conviction please step in and free Daniel Perry."

According to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, Abbott can grant clemency after a conviction "upon the written recommendation of a majority of the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles." Petitions for clemency can be sent to the board by registered attorneys that are licensed in the state of Texas.

There were questions raised during the trial regarding Perry's mindset at the time of the shooting and if it was truly out of self-defense due to tweets he made about retaliating against protesters, The Texas Tribune previously reported.

In one such instance, Perry responded to a tweet from former President Donald Trump in June 2020, in which Trump stated that "protestors, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes," protesting in Oklahoma would face "a much different scene" than protesters in New York or Minneapolis. Perry responded from a now-deleted Twitter account, "Send them to Texas we will show them why we don't mess with Texas."

The Austin American-Statesman reported that a sentence hearing for Perry might occur as early as Tuesday. Murder convictions in Texas can carry prison terms from five years to life.

Read more

The jury found Perry not guilty on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after 17 hours of deliberation on Thursday and Friday, the Tribune reported.

Newsweek has reached out to Abbott's communications team via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC