Texas Man Bitten by Deadly Rattlesnake in Backyard Helicoptered to Hospital

A man in Travis County, Texas, was walking to his garden shed to get his lawnmower when a pair of fangs sunk into his skin—beneath him was a foot-long rattlesnake, curled up on the ground.

Lake Travis Fire Rescue were called to the scene on Flagler Drive, near Austin, on April 2, and the patient was transported to the hospital by Travis County STAR Flight respondents.

"Snake bites, or the threat of snake bites, are very common [in this area]," Rachel Neutzler, communications director for Lake Travis Fire Rescue, told Newsweek. "We are in the Texas Hill country and have a lot of areas that are considered to be in the wildland urban interface, where the wildland buts straight up to homes/businesses."

Photo of the Travis County STAR Flight helicopter that cam to transport the man to hospital. Lake Travis Fire Rescue/Facebook

Snakes don't prey on humans, and it's likely in this case that the man had accidentally stepped on the animal.

There are 10 species of rattlesnake in Texas, although the species involved in this encounter isn't clear. Western diamondback rattlesnakes are the most common and widespread venomous snake in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, although this species averages about 3.5 to 4.5 feet long and can even reach lengths of up to 7 feet.

It's possible that the snake in question was a juvenile example of this species, which are fully capable of inflicting venomous bites, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

Other species found in the central Texas area include the smaller western massasauga rattlesnake and the blacktail rattlesnake.

Rattlesnakes, which can be identified by the rattle-like tip at the top of their tails, are venomous, and bites from these reptiles can be dangerous if left untreated. Luckily, rattlesnake bites are rarely fatal, but the potency of their venom differs between species.

The snake's rattle acts as a warning for potential predators, although it can also be used to distract prey.

Members of the Lake Travis Fire Rescue squad on scene to respond to a man who was bitten by a rattlesnake. He was flown to the hospital. Lake Travis Fire Rescue/Facebook

The Lake Travis Fire Rescue shared the incident in a post on Facebook, warning residents that, as we approach the warmer months, extra caution is advised in snake-prone areas. "Most snake bites occur between the months of April and October when snakes and humans are most active outdoors," the rescue service said in the post.

This warning was followed by a list of safety tips:

When out walking, stick to well-used trails

Avoid tall grass and heavy underbrush

Watch your step

If you are bitten by a snake:

Stay calm and call 9-1-1

Wash the bite area gently with soap and water if available

Remove any watches and rings that might constrict the swelling

Immobilize the affected area

The best defense against snake bites is avoidance. Therefore, if you see a rattlesnake on your property, you should call in a professional to have it removed.