U.S.

Texas Shooting Suspect Appears to Evade Police As Hunt Continues

By
U.S. Gun Violence Shooting Mass Shooting Texas

A manhunt is ongoing for a Texas man suspected of fatally shooting five of his neighbors after he apparently evaded authorities who thought they had him cornered in a wooded area.

Francisco Oropeza, 38, remained at large more than 24 hours after the attack at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday in the 100 block of Walters Road in Cleveland, Texas.

He is now believed to have fled the country, the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook on Saturday evening.

Earlier on Saturday, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told reporters that authorities believed they had Oropeza cornered in a wooded area.

Later, Capers said they found clothes and a phone while combing the area, but that tracking dogs had lost the scent. "He could be anywhere now," Capers said.

Investigators believe they have recovered the AR-style rifle used in the shooting. However, the sheriff's office urged the public to not approach Oropeza if they see him as he is presumed to be armed and dangerous.

The victims were identified on Saturday as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8.

The shooting happened after the neighbors had walked up to the fence and asked Oropeza to stop shooting his gun because they were trying to sleep, Capers said. The suspect responded by telling them that it was his property, he said.

Oropeza, who was reportedly intoxicated, was captured on video walking to the front door of the neighbor's house with a rifle.

Law enforcement respond to a crime scene
Law enforcement respond to a crime scene where five people, including an 8-year-old child, were killed after a shooting inside a home on April 29, 2023 in Cleveland, Texas. Go Nakamura/Getty Images

Capers said all of the victims, thought to be from Honduras, were shot "from the neck up." There were 10 people in the house in total, but no one else was injured, he said.

He said that two of the women who were killed were found laying over two children, "protecting them."

Three children were found covered in blood in the home and were taken to a hospital but not injured, he added.

Deputies had been on their way to respond to a harassment complaint when they received multiple 911 calls about an active shooter at the location, the sheriff's office said.

Newsweek has reached out to the sheriff's office via social media and the FBI's Houston office via email.

Police have asked anyone with information or a tip about the shooting or Oropeza's location to contact the sheriff's office at 936-653-4367 or to submit an anonymous tip via multicountycrimstoppers.org.

