Bold Theophilus London Images Shed Light on His Life Before Disappearance

Fans of Theophilus London have been flocking to his Instagram to get an insight into his life before his disappearance.

At the end of December 2022, the family of the rapper, 35, were pleading for information after he was officially reported missing.

In a statement, the family said no one had heard from London since July 2022 in Los Angeles, though the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said he was last seen on October 15, 2022. The musician has not updated his social media profiles since early July, though he seemingly last updated his Instagram Stories on July 29, 2022.

The LAPD then published details of the missing persons police report that was filed on December 27. London's family members reportedly traveled to Los Angeles from Trinidad and Tobago last week in an attempt to help find him.

Now, a little over a week after the missing persons report was filed, one of London's family members has given a new update on the star.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about London's life before his disappearance, and if he has been found now.

What Happened to Theophilus London Before His Disappearance?

London has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, and has released three studio albums, the latest of them in January 2020. He's also collaborated with Kanye West, Tame Impala, Travis Scott, Ellie Goulding, Big Boi and more.

His Instagram account, where fans have been using the comment section to reach out to the star, sheds some light on his life in the music business, with bold images and videos showing off his talent.

Working With Kanye

In January 2022, London gave some insight into what it was like working with Kanye West on his Donda album, which had been released in August 2021.

London described the accommodation for the team behind the album as a "campus" and described West's morning routine, saying: "Ye wakes up every day at 6 a.m., in the gym by 7 a.m., breakfast and alone time by 7.30 a.m."

Music performances

In April 2022 London posted a series of pictures and clips of himself performing at Coachella.

The star was not on the line-up for the weekend festival himself, but he did join DJ duo Louis the Child on stage for a short time.

London first performed at Coachella, which takes place in the Colorado Desert of Southern California's Riverside County, back in 2013.

Film work

In June 2022, London confirmed that he had just finished work on his first movie role.

The film, written by Sean Famoso and called Demanded Supply, is set to arrive in theaters in the future, though specific details, including London's role in the project, are yet to be revealed.

Fashion Collaborations

In his most recent Instagram post, uploaded on July 11, 2022, London showed off his collaboration with late designer Virgil Abloh for the brand Off White.

London posted a video of artist Burna Boy wearing his "Signature Theophilus Bebey Boots" while performing on stage, adding that Burna Boy, Rihanna and London himself were the only people to own a pair.

London is no stranger to the fashion world, having starred in campaigns for designers like Karl Lagerfeld and Cole Haan. He has also walked the runway himself for Louis Vuitton.

When Did Theophilus London Go Missing and Has He Been Found?

London's missing persons police report was filed on December 27 and, in a statement, the LAPD then appealed for help from the public in finding him.

The LAPD said that Theophilus' family members lost "complete contact" with him in October of 2022, and that London was last seen in the 'Skid Row' area of Los Angeles on October 15, 2022, around 12 p.m.

On January 4, 2023, one of London's family members revealed that the musician has been found "safe and well."

Posting on Instagram, London's cousin, Mikhail Noel, shared an image of the artist with the message: "WE HAVE FOUND THEO/HE IS SAFE AND WELL/AT THIS TIME THE FAMILY WOULD/LOVE PRAYERS AND PRIVACY/THANK YOU ALL!!!"

The caption for the post then read: "Truly appreciate everyone's support in finding my cousin. It's refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and every one of you all."

Noel, who posts on Instagram at the account @iamdjkellz, had written a public plea to his fans last week, asking anyone with any information on London to get in touch.

"Theo, we will find you. Your family and friends love you, we need you. We want you to be here with us in our presence. We are looking for you to bring you home," he wrote at the time.