Thief Mocked for Stealing Bud Light: Too 'Embarrassed' to Buy It

Law enforcement officials in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Wednesday, reported a male suspect allegedly stole several cases of Bud Light beer from a convenience store.

When reports of the alleged crime were shared online, readers responded by making jokes at the thief's expense that referenced the ongoing boycott of Bud Light by conservatives.

One person wrote on Facebook that the suspect was too "embarrassed to be seen buying it."

Bud Light is still experiencing backlash from conservatives that began after an April 1 post by transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney revealed she had a small branded partnership with the beer brand. Several prominent right-wing figures—including Republican Representative Dan Crenshaw of Texas and musicians like Kid Rock—denounced Bud Light for the partnership.

The Facebook message came in the comments section of a post by the

West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, which detailed the alleged crime. The sheriff's office described the suspect as a Black male wearing a red shirt, who is accused of entering a convenience store and "taking several cases of beer without making payment."

This photo from the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office shows a man allegedly stealing Bud Light. Reports of the alleged crime have caused mockery from online commentators. West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

The message said that after exiting the store, the suspect put the three cases of Bud Light beer into the backseat of a four-door sedan. As the alleged thief was reported to be a passenger in the sedan, "detectives would also like to identify and speak with the driver of this vehicle."

"The stolen Bud Light speaks volumes about this thief," read a comment on the Facebook account for the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

The Twitter account for the Louder With Crowder podcast posted about the alleged theft, which resulted in more mockery about Bud Light's current unpopularity with many Americans.

"Prob needs it for a prank and he knows it's gonna go stale anyhow," said a tweet.

"Notice the clerk didn't even try to stop him," read another message.

Video shows thief swiping cases of Bud Light in Louisiana, which leads to several questions.



For starters, why steal something that nobody wants? https://t.co/epyZDbFzgP — OutKick (@Outkick) July 6, 2023

Bud Light sales have plummeted since the boycott began. In the week ending June 24, Bud Light's sales revenue—its dollar income—was 27.9 percent lower than the same week a year ago, according to Nielsen IQ data provided by Bump Williams Consulting to the New York Post on Monday.

Outkick, a sports website owned by the Fox Corporation, also shared news of the alleged crime on its Twitter account, asking, "For starters, why steal something that nobody wants?"

"If the value is $0 is it really theft," read a comment to Outkick's post.

"Store probably asked him to so they could file an insurance claim and so they could at least get something for it," another Twitter user wrote.

Newsweek reached out to West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office for more information.