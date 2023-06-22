Culture

Video Filmed in Kid Rock's Bar Goes Viral—'Bud Light Is NOT Served There'

The Bud Light boycott is in full effect at musician Kid Rock's Nashville bar a video has revealed, despite it still being listed as an option on the menu.

While Kid Rock encouraged the boycott, some were surprised to see that Bud Light was still seemingly being sold at the musician's bar, Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock 'N' Roll Steakhouse in Nashville, Tennessee. The online menu there lists a number of Anheuser-Busch InBev products, including Bud Light, Bud Light Lime and Budweiser.

Kid Rock has been one of the most strident critics of the Anheuser-Busch product since it launched a brief collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. In response, Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, posted a video of himself shooting crates of Bud Light with a machine gun.

The video went viral in early April and has sparked copycat actions as the boycott of the brand appears to be going strong more than two and a half months later.

Bud Light bottle and Kid Rock
A bottle of Bud Light pictured at Oriole Park in Baltimore in June, 2023, alongside Kid Rock speaking at a Donald Trump rally in Michigan in 2020. Kid Rock came under fire for reportedly selling bottles of Bud Light at his Nashville bar, but a patron confirmed on Twitter that Bud Light is not being sold there. G Fiume / Scott Legato/Getty Images

At the end of his aforementioned viral video, Kid Rock says to the camera "f*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch." Other Anheuser-Busch InBev beers listed on the menu include Stella Artois, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Michelob Ultra and Miller Light

Despite appearing on the menu, a social media user has informed the world that after visiting Kid Rock's bar, Bud Light is "NOT" being served there.

"I just returned from Nashville, spent my time and money at Kid Rock's bar (highly recommend)...Bud Light is NOT served there," Twitter user @the_Real_shaneg wrote, including a video from inside the bar. The video shows one performer holding up The Star-Spangled Banner onstage while another plays the national anthem on electric guitar.

Newsweek contacted the Nashville establishment multiple times via email and phone for comment but has so far received no reply.

Kid Rock has been much quieter on social media since posting his violent viral video destroying crates of Bud Light. He has since promoted an alternative alcoholic beverage: Happy Dad seltzer, as he was pictured holding some cans alongside the brand's founders, the Nelk Boys.

The Bud Light boycott began in early April after a personalized can was sent to Mulvaney to help her celebrate her online journey, "365 Days of Being a Girl." It led to a strong conservative backlash in what has developed into a culture war between brands pushing progressive views relating to the LGBTQ+ community, and right-wing consumers voicing their displeasure.

Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
