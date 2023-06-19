Photo of Bud Light on Sale for 'Zero Dollars' Goes Viral Amid Boycott

Bud Light is continuing to be mocked by many online as more examples of the beer sitting unbought on store shelves have gone viral.

The brand has faced huge backlash for over two and a half months after its brief collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The Anheuser-Busch InBev company has been the target of calls for boycott which appear to have affected Bud Light sales significantly.

Numerous instances of the boycott taking effect have been shared online. The latest example that has delighted boycotters online sees a picture of an offer that suggests Bud Light is now on sale for "zero dollars."

A picture of multiple crates of Bud Light, pictures inside a fridge was shared online by social media user @SteveFF1. In front of the beer, a sign is posted detailing an offer on the crates for a "free Bud family 20 pack bottle." After including the specifics of the deal, which appear to involve a QR code, the "final cost is $0."

A pack of Bud Light sitting on a New York City store shelf in 2018. Another example of a boycott apparently affecting Bud Light sales has been shared online. Drew Angerer/gett

"Would you buy a free case of Bud Light? It's on sale now for zero dollars," screenwriter and actress Colette Harrington shared on Twitter, including the original image. Many of the people commenting on Harrington's post reacted negatively towards Bud Light.

"Nope," replied @Dehneh1, "Still overpriced." Another user commented, "Pass, I wouldn't even give that stuff away these days."

Thinking of uses for it, @GrimesMemes2 said, "Cheap targets for the range." He was perhaps referencing a viral video posted by Kid Rock not long after the Mulvaney collaboration, where the musician shot an assault rifle at multiple cases of Bud Light. Other users retweeted the message, suggesting the beer is good for "target practice" too.

Would you buy a free case of Bud Light? It’s on sale now for zero dollars. pic.twitter.com/VyQANEAv8Q — Colette Harrington (@sweetcarolinatv) June 18, 2023

Twitter user Richard M Masliah, who defines himself as a supporter of former President Donald Trump, called on the boycott to go beyond Bud Light. "Not interested whatsoever—including if it came with a redeemable $20 cash coupon at the register," he began, referencing the offer displayed in the picture. "What's certain however is I won't be purchasing ANY @AnheuserBusch products, starting with @budlight @budweiserusa @StellaArtois + any other of the 600 brands they carry. #GoWokeGoBroke isn't a game but a CONSEQUENCE of supporting SICKENING ideologies." He ended his tweet with a number of "Go Woke Go Broke" hashtags which name-checked Anheuser-Busch products.

The backlash against Bud Light has been going on since early April 2023, when Mulvaney shared a gift she'd received from the beer brand, celebrating "365 days of being a girl." The opposition to Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch has seen a rise in similar boycott attempts against brands who "go woke" and publicly interact with the trans or LGBTQ+ community.

Target has faced a similar boycott for stocking a Pride Month clothing collection, and women's swimwear products that were marketed as "tuck-friendly."