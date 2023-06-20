Kid Rock's Bar Is Still Advertising Bud Light

Kid Rock, one of Bud Light's biggest critics following the American beer maker's partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, is still selling the beer at his Nashville, Tennessee, establishment.

The online menu for his Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock 'N' Roll Steakhouse includes Bud Light among its domestic beer list, joined by Bud Light Lime, Budweiser, Busch Light, Coors Light, Miller High Life and Miller Lite. Bud Light, Bud Light Lime and Budweiser are all under the Anheuser-Busch umbrella.

The musician was as outspoken as anyone on a national scale when news spread of Bud Light's association with Mulvaney, who gained social media notoriety by documenting her transition from a man to a woman via her Days of Girlhood series on TikTok. In a recent interview with Them, an online publication highlighting the LGBTQ+ community, she avoided addressing the backlash and boycotts, as not to give her detractors "the satisfaction of believing they're on my mind."

In early April, Rock—whose given name is Robert James Ritchie—took to social media to express his displeasure with Bud Light's affiliation with Mulvaney. While donning a backwards MAGA (Make America Great Again) baseball cap, he fired countless assault rifle bullets at cases of Bud Light situated on top of a table.

"F*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch," Rock shouted at the video's conclusion. He was later joined by other musicians, including Travis Tritt, in proclaiming to not support the beer maker anymore.

But in the days following that video's release, Kid Rock was admonished on social media for being somewhat of a hypocrite. Along with a 20-year-old photo showing him drinking Bud Light while sitting next to a drag queen in a Miami, Florida, club, he posted pictures of himself advertising Happy Dad seltzer—a product owned by a company that previously collaborated with Mulvaney as well as reality star Caitlyn Jenner.

Bud Light executives have vowed to get past this two-month-plus media blitz, which has led to dramatically decreased sales and higher-ups taking leaves of absence. The plan is to save employees' livelihoods by focusing on the beer itself, touting that "it's easy to drink and easy to enjoy."

After Bud Light's sales pre-Mulvaney made it the top U.S. brand in both retail revenue and volumes, its sales volume—the number of units of beer sold—in the week ending June 10 was 30.3 percent lower than in the same week in 2022, the largest such drop since the week ending April 1, according to tracking figures by Nielsen IQ, provided to Newsweek by Bump Williams Consulting.

The brand's waffling in terms of partnering with Mulvaney and then shying away from it has also caused some angst for LGBTQ+ individuals and businesses.

WCCO, a local CBS News Minnesota affiliate, reported Monday that The Saloon—one of Minneapolis' most popular gay bars—has ended its partnership with Anheuser-Busch due to the brand's walking back of its marketing campaign.

It is now serving craft beers from "local companies that actively support and grow the LGBTQIA+ community."