This Bugatti Chiron is the Most Valuable New Car Ever Sold

Taking delivery of a new Bugatti Chiron will set a buyer back just over $3 million, if they can get one. The Chiron Super Sport bumps up to $3.8 million. Those are eye-watering dollar amounts, but just a third of what the new Bugatti Chiron Profilee just sold for at auction.

The latest Bugatti Chiron special edition called the Profilee was able to rack up a bid of $10.8 million including the buyer's premium, making it the most expensive new car ever sold at auction. The sale happed in Paris at an RM Sotheby's event. The pre-sale estimate was about $5.2 million.

The Chiron Profilee was built for customers who asked if a Chiron model could be made that would integrate aspects of its character, while maintaining the elegance of models like the Chiron or the Chiron Sport

"Taking customer wishes to explore a less radical version of the Pur Sport seriously into consideration, we started with the design and development of the Chiron Profilée in Autumn 2020. By the time we saw the pre-series vehicle coming out of production, all Chiron slots limited to just 500 were assigned for. But we knew that what we had created was too beautiful to be hidden away," Christophe Piochon, President of Bugatti Automobiles, said in a press release when the car was revealed.

"It is – in every sense – a unique piece in Bugatti's history and a true collector's item. And we wanted to give a fair chance to any devotee of the Bugatti brand to acquire this unique car, so we decided to partner with RM Sotheby's to auction it."

The Profilee features a sweeping fixed tail that carries out two crucial functions. Firstly, the wing ensures stability and control right up to the Profilée's 236-mile-per-hour top speed. It also uses negative pressure to suck hot air out of the engine compartment through two tunnels in the carbon wing.

The Profilee sports the same quad-turbo, sixteen-cylinder engine as the rest of the Chirons making a whopping 1,480 horsepower, good for a 0-60 mile-per-hour sprint time of 2.3 seconds. The Chiron Profilee is all-wheel drive.

The Profilée is painted in a color called Argent Atlantique, exclusively developed for this car. The lower part of the car is exposed carbon fiber, tinted blue. The wheels are also unique, and match the carbon tint of the lower half of the body.

A percentage of the proceeds will go to benefit charitable causes, according to Bugatti.