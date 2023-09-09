This Might Just Be the Year of the Coupé

One could be easily forgiven for thinking that coupés are not relevant anymore. As dealership lots fill with the latest trucks and SUVs, types of models buyers prefer, and German automakers push the term beyond its traditional confines, redefining it to mean a sloped roofline on a four-door high-riding hatchback, the traditional coupe has lost relevancy in many ways.

Endeavoring to achieve more profitable economies of scale, manufacturers dropped traditional coupes with their pleasantly compact silhouettes in favor of two-door sedans and the last two-place coupes in the traditional American idiom were the 1952 Plymouth Cranbrook and Dodge Wayfarer. Virtually all two-place American vehicles produced from 1953 onward were marketed as "sports" or "personal" cars, terms that helped glamorize their limited marketing potential," Leslie Kendall, Chief Historian at the Petersen Automotive Museum told Newsweek.

"For several years the term 'coupe' came to describe virtually any two door vehicle with or without a back seat, but today is often arbitrarily employed in the model name of any vehicle into which marketing experts want to impart a suggestion of sportiness, regardless of how many doors they may have or individuals it can carry.

"Regardless of how they are defined, coupes are destined to remain an important part of any manufacturer's production program. Whether it is applied to an electric vehicle or fossil fuel powered vehicle, the 'coupe' designation suggests practical usability even as it evokes a kind of sportiness that can rarely be found in the family sedan."

Three varieties of the Ford Mustang are pictured together, (L to R) Mustang, Mustang Dark Horse and Mustang Convertible. Ford Motor Company

Even as Americans bid farewell to the Chevrolet Camaro, Audi TT, Jaguar F-Type and Dodge Challenger, there are models ready and willing to pick up the slack if two-door fun is what you're after. Especially in the next two years.

Enter: Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, Nissan Z, Nissan Z Nismo, Ford Mustang, Toyota GR Supra, Toyota GR86, Subaru BRZ, Mercedes-AMG GT, Mercedes-Benz CLA, Mercedes-Benz CLE, Mercedes-Benz CLS, BMW 2 Series, BMW 4 Series, BMW 8 Series, BMW Z4, Porsche 718 Boxster, Porsche 718 Cayman, Porsche 911 and Lexus LC, to name a few.

Of that lot, there's a number of new models coming this year and early next, like a next-generation Ford Mustang with all its variants (including the powerful Dark Horse, racing series models and the $300,000 Mustang GTD). The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker is targeting this summer to begin deliveries.

Though expected to sell in relatively low volumes compared to their heralded F-Series pickup truck line, Ford still sees the Mustang car and the Mustang brand as being vital parts of their lineup.

"For nearly 60 years, Ford Mustang has stood for the freedom of the open road and driving enjoyment. Today, we offer both the Mustang coupe that's been the world's best-selling sports car for the past 10 years combined, as well as the electric Mustang Mach-E performance SUV. The seventh-generation Mustang is the most exhilarating and fun-to-drive yet, thanks to a completely reimagined driving experience," Jim Owens, Mustang Brand Manager, told Newsweek.

Nissan just showed off its fresh Z Nismo, a track day-ready take on the heralded nameplate. "The Z is a very important model. It's part of our identity as a company. It represents how we democratize technology, in this case bringing sports car design, performance and excitement to a broad range of people," Steve Parrett, Nissan Group of the Americas spokesperson said.

The 2024 Nissan Z Nismo parked at a garage. Nissan North America

"As a core model for Nissan, the Nissan Z helps maintain the 'Nissan-ness' of the company as it continues its corporate transformation. For more than 50 years, the Z has continued to define the sports car segment, shaping Nissan's DNA of passionate, innovative challenger. Importantly, the Z brings inspiration and excitement to employable Nissan around the world."

There's also a few new true Germans coupes, the Mercedes-Benz CLE and Mercedes-AMG GT. The new GT breaks the mold a bit, with designers and engineers opting to make it a true 2+2 seating format with more interior space and a large trunk.

The staler generation coupe offerings are seen as no less important to their automakers. Porsche has basically run a flag up their corporate pole that reads "long live the internal combustion engine 911" even while pushing forward with an aggressive electric vehicle strategy, promising that biofuels will allow the powertrain to continue in the sustainability-focused future.

Mercedes-Benz has a company-wide focus on vehicle electrification as part of its larger sustainability plan, but the company's new GT is not electrified, boasting a 4.0-liter V8 that puts out 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.

The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring pictured parked. Porsche

CEO of BMW M, Frank van Meel, has acknowledged that future Ms will be electrified, telling Newsweek at the 2022 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, "I think there's no alternative to going electric. I think it's just a question of when, and that depends on when [the company is capable of producing] what we really need. If we do an M, it has to be better than it's predecessor and it has to be a typical M."

Despite that electric sunrise, automakers of today are concentrated on their gasoline-powered coupes, which make up the entirety of the modern coupé car market, sans two. The Lexus LC 500h stands out as the lone traditional hybrid while the CLE Coupé has a mild-hybrid setup.

Lamborghini plans to have a plug-in hybrid super sports car as its next model. Deliveries of the Revuelto begin shortly.

And, future hybrid coupés are in the mix as companies work to bring their lineups into emissions compliance all while providing customers the behind-the-wheel fun they're seeking.