Thousands of Christians Outraged at Tucker Carlson's Transgender 'Lies'

Thousands of Christians are outraged about conservative Fox News host Tucker Carlson's recent comments in which he accused the trans community of targeting Christians in the wake of the recent Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

In his op-ed published on March 28, Carlson made several arguments about why the trans community "seem to be mad specifically at traditional Christians" and noted that the "trans movement is the mirror image of Christianity, and therefore its natural enemy."

Carlson published the op-ed after Audrey Hale, 28, fatally shot six people, including three 9-year-olds, at the private Christian elementary school on March 27. Hale, who was transgender, was shot and killed by police officers at the scene.

Carlson's remarks sparked outrage among members of Faithful America, a large online community of progressive Christians, who launched an online petition seeking 20,000 signatures to show support for transgender people. Faithful America, according to its website, seeks to counter the "religious right [who aim] to serve a hateful political agenda." One of its goals is to resist and challenge "Christian nationalism and white supremacy." The group had gathered 15,399 signatures from supporters as of Friday morning.

Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 Fox Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022, in Hollywood, Florida. Thousands of Christians are outraged about the conservative Fox News host's recent comments in which he accused the trans community of targeting Christians in the wake of the recent Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Koerner/Getty

Hale's motive remains unknown, but police found a manifesto that detailed months-long plans to carry out the attack. The Metro Nashville Police Department said on Monday that "it is known that Hale considered the actions of other mass murderers."

Referencing the shooting in his op-ed, Carlson wrote that Christians and trans people "can never be reconciled," arguing that "Christianity and transgender orthodoxy are wholly incompatible theologies.

"They can never be reconciled. They are on a collision course with each other. One side is likely to draw blood before the other side. That's what we concluded last week."

Faithful America called his comments "hateful" and "untrue" and said that his rhetoric would incite more violence.

"That's why today, we raise our voices to proclaim that our Christian family is better off for loving and listening to its trans people and theologies -- and that we won't let the far-right spread dangerous and unholy lies about them," Faithful America's petition said.

"As grassroots Christians, we reject these evil, malicious lies, and we proclaim Christ-like love and affirmation for the trans community. Trans people and pro-trans theologies aren't just compatible with Christianity, but are at the very heart of our loving and inclusive faith."

While Carlson argued that traditional Christians and trans people will continue to oppose each other, Faithful America listed several examples showing inclusivity, referring to churches that have ordained trans clergy and Christian organizations that promote trans affirmation, inclusion, leadership.

"Our faith is one of Christ-like inclusion, dignity, and community, not of hatred and us-vs-them politics," Faithful America said. "We applaud the many churches and denominations that have ordained trans clergy, we celebrate the many trans-authored and pro-trans theologies and liturgies that strengthen our churches and communities, we reject anti-trans legislation in every state, and we honor the image of God in all people."

Newsweek reached out to Faithful America and the National Center for Transgender Equality by email for comment.