HR Adviser Reveals the Three Things She Would Never Do at Work

As a former HR adviser, Joanna Briggs has told Newsweek three valuable pieces of advice that she thinks workers should follow if they hope to avoid any problems at work.

Briggs, from London, England, said that people should avoid venting or writing anything unsolicited on work devices; they shouldn't work harder than necessary; and they shouldn't say anything they don't want their boss to hear.

A poll conducted by YouGov in 2022 revealed that 30 percent of workers think their employer tracks their activity during the workday. The survey asked 1,000 U.S. adults if they think they are monitored, and whether they agree with being tracked by their managers. The majority, 48 percent, of participants oppose the idea of being tracked at work, compared to 36 percent who support the idea. However, when it comes to managers, as 55 percent of respondents who have staff working for them support the ability to monitor their employees.

Briggs added that people should be cautious about what they say or do during work time and on work devices. She said that "everyone can be held accountable, fired or demoted," because no one is above reproach.

Speaking about the first rule she provides, Briggs said: "Like everything, there's a time and place, and venting about work relations are no different. It's easy and accessible to jump on your work PC to vent about a colleague or a work-related issue, but as young professionals, we need to remember that everything we are given in the workplace is loaned and monitored.

"If you wouldn't want what you're saying to be shared in a team meeting, then you shouldn't share those thoughts on a work device," she added.

The second tip that Briggs provided has been met with confusion and mixed reactions, as she said people shouldn't work too hard.

Briggs added: "Never overwork, but work smarter instead, because, to every company, you are replaceable. The truth is, everyone in an organization is replaceable, and many employees forget their power in the employment dynamic.

"Whilst you're working at a company, maintain a dual focus on how the company can facilitate your career or personal goals, whilst delivering on the goals they've set for you as an employee," Briggs said. "If you do that, working smarter becomes a priority because you have focus and direction."

The third and final point that Briggs made was to "never assume" that anything said won't find its way back to your manager. To avoid this happening, Briggs suggests venting "to friends and family outside of work," so there's no concern about information making its way back.

Briggs, the head of What Matters CIC, a career consultancy enterprise, shared her three tips in a TikTok video (@whatmatterscic) in April. It has been viewed more than 430,000 times already. The reaction since posting the clip has been "really positive," according to Briggs, and has opened up many discussions.

"I make it a point to not only share things that will help someone climb, but also shed light on things you may not even realize is hindering your progress," Briggs told Newsweek.

"There should always be a level of professionalism and tact at play to help you navigate a slowly progressing employment culture," Briggs said. "There are certain principles that apply to all areas in life, and relationship-building and conduct are a few factors that can play a huge part in someone progressing or leaving a company.

"People want to feel seen and genuinely valued in the workplace; employers talking about what they should or could do isn't enough anymore. We need delivery. However, whilst we wait, it's important that, as a young workforce, we continue to advocate for ourselves and go for what we want, rather than waiting for what's given to us."

The TikTok post has received more than 22,500 likes and many comments from appreciative workers, with several writing that they're guilty of doing at least one of these things.

One comment reads: "I work in HR and this is perfectly said."

Another person wrote: "omg [oh my god] I really needed to hear number 2 today! Thank you!"

