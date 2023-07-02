Thrifter Buys Couch Worth Thousands for $129 in Goodwill: 'Manifested'

Finding the perfect couch can take a long time and be an expensive endeavor—but one woman has hit the jackpot by stumbling on her dream sofa in Goodwill.

El-Bee who lives in Sugar Land, Texas, was stunned when she stumbled on her dream pink couch in a local Goodwill for just $129.

"I found it on June 15," she told Newsweek. "My friend Karla sent me a message knowing my favorite color is pink and my apartment is pink and girly. She knew I'd love it."

After getting the tip-off, the 32-year-old rushed to her local Goodwill for opening time to get her hands on the beautiful piece of furniture.

The pink couch pictured in Goodwill where it was just $129 and El-Bee posing with her find. The couch, sold online for thousands of dollars, fits El-Bee's pink apartment flawlessly. @elbeelondon/TikTok

"I bought it the next day as soon as they opened, [I was] first in the store," she said, revealing that the exact couch had been on her wish list for some time. "It's always been in my cart."

A four-piece design, the hot pink couch is designed with velvet upholstery, deep tufting details and chrome finishes. The luxurious design has references to Hollywood glamor and is currently available for purchase online for almost $4,000 on Wayfair.

Incredibly, El-Bee was even more amazed to find that Goodwill was asking just $129 for the luxury couch.

"I found some online for even $5,000," she said. "I knew it is totally out of my budget currently, so when I found it for $129...I have seen people on Facebook marketplace selling their used ones for up to $2,000."

Earlier this year, TikToker Amanda Joy gained viral attention when she thrifted a bright blue bubble couch said to be worth $8,000 from a New York City sidewalk. Prompting discussion, concerns and plenty of memes, the couch seemed to have a life of its own.

El-Bee knew that people would be interested in her unusual find and shared it on her own TikTok page, @elbeelondon where the video has been viewed 1.3 million times.

A picture of the couch after deep cleaning in El-Bee's apartment (L) and a shot of it being transported back to her apartment (R). She shared the text she received from her friend tipping her off about the incredible find. @elbeelondon/TikTok

In the video's caption, she wrote: "My dream couch manifested. I got this at Goodwill for $129 and it's valued at $4K."

"I knew it would be a wild reaction but truly never expected it to be my highest viewed video and reach millions of people. It warms my heart that it has inspired many to go and thrift and save money," she told Newsweek.

In a follow-up video, El-Bee said that deep cleaners came to her apartment and worked on the couch for two hours, ensuring every inch of the furniture was like new. This was an important step for secondhand upholstery, as many TikTok viewers shared their worries about the cleanliness.

"It's nice I just can't do hand me downs I be scared of bed bugs," said one commenter.

Another wrote: "I think as long as you have it professionally cleaned and you do a good search for bed bugs you should be OK."

Other TikTok users were amazed by the find, sharing their reactions in the comments.

"Find of a lifetime truly," said one comment. Another TikToker wrote: "Why am I never this lucky."

Another lucky thrifter, Nancy Cavaliere, recently told Newsweek how she found a set of genuine Picasso plates in her local thrift store for just $6. Cavaliere had a hunch she was onto something special and went on to sell the ceramic plates for thousands at auction.