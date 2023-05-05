Home & Garden

Mom Earns $1,000 Per Month Flipping Thrifted Furniture, Here's How

By
Home & Garden Furniture TikTok Viral Video

A mom-of-two has revealed how she started flipping furniture as a hobby with no prior knowledge or experience—and now she earns $1,000 a month.

Ashley Brandfass quit her job as an human resources manager so she could home-school her children Aidan, 8, and Alex, 6, during the coronavirus pandemic. During that time, she transformed an old dresser and hasn't stopped since.

"All of my family have a 'do-it-yourself' attitude, but I had never picked up a tool before," she told Newsweek.

Photo of Ashley
Ashley Brandfass can be seen standing in front of a dresser holding an electric sander for wood. TikTok/@studio_adash

Three years later, the 34-year-old has a garage filled with "trash" that she turns into stunning pieces that sell for $300 to $1,000.

Speaking to Newsweek, Brandfass said: "It all started during the pandemic, I like to keep busy so when I saw a video of someone flipping furniture, I decided to give it a go.

"I had never used any tools before because society tells you that women can't.

"Previously, I would expect my husband to do it and work around his timeline but then suddenly it clicked and I believed in myself.

"With the help of YouTube, I managed to learn a lot and after much trial and error, my whole mindset changed and now I feel more empowered than ever."

Initially, flipping furniture was just something to do during lockdown and Brandfass only upcycled pieces for her home. But since, she has turned her passion into her full-time job.

In a viral TikTok video captioned "All dressers deserve to be saved from the landfill," Brandfass, who uses the handle @studio_adash, explains how she gave a set of drawers a new lease of life.

During the clip that has over a million views, Brandfass refers to the product as an "ugly dresser" that is 90 percent particle board. She can be seen sanding and filling in any holes before painting and covering them with pole wrap to create a modern look.

@studio_adash

Check out thus makeover! Can you believe this dresser is made up of 90% particle board? 🤯 All dressers deserve to be saved from the landfill 🙌 #beforeandafter #upcycledfurniture #dressermakeover #furnitureflippersoftiktok #upcycle

♬ original sound - Ashley

Speaking about the start of her interest, she said: "I managed to kit out my home office with upcycled furniture and then we didn't need anything else but I had fallen in love with it.

"So I continued to make old items look brand new and sold them to locals via social media."

"Over the years, flipping has grown so old items are in demand and people have started putting a price tag on things." she added. "My threshold is $50 to ensure I make a decent profit."

Furniture Make Over
An image of drawers found for free online and sold for $650 (right). TikTok/studio_adash

Brandfass told Newsweek that she determines the price of an item by working out how much she spent on materials and how much labor went into the transformation.

"Some projects take eight to 12 hours whereas others take me the whole week.

"I tend to avoid thrift stores as it's not necessarily time well spent unless you are open to whatever.

"The only materials I use are paint and it is from the 'oops' section so that I can get a gallon for $8.

Furniture Make Over
Before-and-after photos of a free chest of drawers that was sold for $400. TikTok/studio_adash

"A gallon is enough for around 10 projects and I mostly get hardware like drawer pulls, and handles online."

"My goal is to make 40 percent profit on each item," she said.

Brandfass regularly shares content online to encourage others to turn one man's trash into another man's treasure.

One step-by-step video from November 2022 shows an old set of drawers turn into white sleek ones. The on-screen text states the furniture was purchased for $40 and sold for $550. The video racked up 1.6 million views and 92,800 likes.

@studio_adash

This before ➡️ after is 🔥🔥 For the full detailed tutorial, check out my Instagram page. #furnitureflip #furnituremakeover #beforeandafter #howtomakemoney #furnitureflipper #furnitureflippersoftiktok

♬ Golden - Harry Styles

She said: "90 percent of my followers are women, they call me an inspiration.

"I love showing them that DIY isn't as hard as it looks and that they can do it too."

But putting her work online has its downfalls as she has faced criticism from some users.

Reflecting on her profession, she said: "I see flipping furniture as an art.

"But some people hate it when you paint old furniture that they consider antique, they don't understand why I paint rather than restore, so they are in shock and say I have ruined an antique."

Read more

Do you have any amazing videos or pictures of your creations you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Xi Jinping
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 12
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 12
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC