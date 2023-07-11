Home & Garden

Shock as Woman Discovers True Value of Chairs Discarded by 'Rich People'

Thrifting, upcycling and vintage shopping have always been somewhat popular in the U.S., but the practices have seen a huge increase in popularity in recent years, arguably due to the global rise in the cost of living.

Sites such as Freecycle and Facebook Marketplace have seen an enormous increase in users. One woman who has showed off a recently purchased gem from the latter is TikTok poster Emery Land, whose Amazon shop bio reads: "Motherhood, Home DIY, Working Professional, Just trying to survive."

In a video posted on July 9 to her TikTok account @creatingforeverland, which has over 1.5 million views, Land said, "Rich people just throw s*** away. I struck gold on Facebook Marketplace." She added that she found an "extended vintage dining-room table," with six chairs, which she found retailed at $339 from West Elm. The seller was initially going to throw the chairs away before Land stepped in.

Thrifted furniture
A woman in overalls upcycles a wooden chair. A TikTok user has shown off her recent Facebook Marketplace find in a video with over 1.5 million views. Halfpoint/Getty Images

The existing Facebook Marketplace launched in 2016 and reported that it had over 1 billion monthly global users as of 2021. In 2022, its usership grew 1.75 percent year on year. The largest demographic of Facebook Marketplace users is women between 25 and 35, according to the digital marketing company Thrive My Way.

A recent YouGov survey found that furniture was the second most-popular item to buy second hand, after cars, and the new furniture industry has become threatened by the popularity of secondhand furniture.

"Re-used or refurbished furniture has significantly come up as an option for millennials who are just moving out of their houses and have less financial stability," reports the Woodworking Network. "They tend to buy refurbished furniture items at comparatively lower prices, impacting the revenues of the sellers of newly built furniture."

@creatingforeverland

@creatingforeverland

Users on TikTok were impressed with the find by Emery Lane, with one viewer writing, "Love finding a deal on Facebook or offer up makes my day!"

"I deleted my [Facebook] but im thinking of getting back on just to buy furniture," posted another user.

"I got 8 dining room chairs for $200. They were originally $2200 for a set of 2, I was SHOOK!!" shared a third.

"Great score!!! Love the table," commented another user.

Newsweek has reached out to Emery Lane via email for comment.

Newsweek's "What Should I Do?" offers expert advice to readers. If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work, and your story could be featured on "WSID" at Newsweek.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC