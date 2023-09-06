Thunderstorm Map Shows Forecast for Detroit, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Missouri

A weather forecast map indicates possible thunderstorms ahead for several areas across the U.S., including Illinois, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Missouri, over the next few days.

Published Wednesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Storm Prediction Center, the map showed the storms across parts of those states as well as in Detroit.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said Wednesday morning that "showers and a rumble of thunder are likely early in the day" in the Michigan city. "Stronger thunderstorms become possible after 3 PM with an isolated severe storm possible from 6 PM to midnight. Damaging wind to 60 mph is the primary hazard."

Showers and a rumble of thunder are likely early in the day. Stronger thunderstorms become possible after 3 PM with an isolated severe storm possible from 6 PM to midnight. Damaging wind to 60 mph is the primary hazard. pic.twitter.com/aBuuZg7CGy — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) September 6, 2023

On Tuesday night, several thunderstorms passed over parts of North and South Dakota as well as Missouri and Minnesota, bringing heavy rainfall and high wind speeds.

On Tuesday, several thunderstorms rolled through states such as Oklahoma and Missouri, while thunderstorms were expected in Detroit on Wednesday morning. spc.noaa.gov

"The environment is becoming more unstable for potential thunderstorms this afternoon/evening from central to northeastern MN and northwest WI. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is likely to be issued within the next 1-2 hours," the NWS in Twin Cities, Minnesota, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday evening.

Similarly, the NWS in St. Louis warned on Tuesday night that thunderstorms were approaching and expected to bring "60-70 mph winds and quarter-sized hail."

Keep an eye to the sky this evening! Thunderstorms are approaching from the west that are capable of 60-70mph winds and quarter-sized hail. Here's the latest timing information and the area where severe thunderstorms are most likely (outlined in yellow). #MOwx #MidMOwx pic.twitter.com/ceuykgFHjy — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) September 6, 2023

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, the NWS said that a "severe T storm Watch" had expired on Tuesday night but noted that thunderstorm "chances will remain possible thru the overnight hours tonight as the weak cold front moves over the region. Severe weather potentials should continue to weaken overnight."

On Wednesday, the NWS in both Tulsa and St. Louis issued several severe thunderstorm warnings, while some areas of the Twin Cities were placed under a "special weather statement." Most of these watches and warnings ended early Wednesday morning.

An NOAA spokesperson told Newsweek that while there is a chance of "some isolated severe thunderstorms in eastern Oklahoma on Thursday into Friday, there is no threat of severe thunderstorms over the next few days in Missouri, Minnesota, or Oklahoma."

The spokesperson added, "There is a chance of rain and a few weak thunderstorms in eastern Minnesota today, southwest Missouri tomorrow and central Oklahoma to southeast Missouri on Friday."

John Feerick, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather, told Newsweek on Wednesday that "we're probably going to see some isolated severe storms basically from Michigan down through Indiana, Ohio, into portions of the Tennessee Valley, maybe down into northern Mississippi."

"I think for the most part we're talking about isolated severe storms. I don't think we're talking about anything too terribly widespread, but certainly there could be some damaging wind gusts and maybe some small hail," Feerick said.

In addition, the National Hurricane Center recently upgraded Tropical Depression 13 to Tropical Storm Lee and said that it is approaching hurricane strength.

"EXPECTED TO RAPIDLY INTENSIFY INTO AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS

HURRICANE BY THE WEEKEND," the hurricane center said.

In a post to X, the Atlantic National Hurricane Center said, "Lee is forecast to become a major hurricane by this weekend and could bring impacts to the Leeward Islands by that time. While it is too soon to determine the location and magnitude of these possible impacts, interests in this area should monitor the progress of Lee and further updates to the forecast."