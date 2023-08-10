Alternative Tiffany Gomas Video Reveals Details of 'Not Real' Plane Rant

An alternative video of an incident that occurred on an American Airlines flight in early July, involving Tiffany Gomas, has resurfaced.

Gomas, a 38-year-old marketing executive, initially went viral in early July after her outburst on a flight. She was identified through airport police documents seen by Newsweek earlier this week.

A second video, shot by another passenger on the Texas-Orlando flight, shows how Gomas behaved ahead of the viral moment where she said "that m*********** back there is not real," and gestured towards the back of the plane.

Olivia Po filmed footage of the incident and posted it on her YouTube page on July 2. The video has picked up fresh attention since Gomas' identification. The video has so far been viewed more than 360,000 times on YouTube. Newsweek was unable to contact Olivia Po for comment.

"This is my own footage filmed from my seat on the plane at the time of the incident, showing more context of what went on before this woman blurted out her 'That M* is not real' line," the video description read.

Po said that the passengers were told Gomas was "freaking out" as she dropped one of her AirPods and accused the man sitting next to her of stealing it.

Authorities said the incident began when Gomas "was arguing with a family accusing them of stealing her [AirPods]."

"The female then started claiming that the aircraft was not safe and did not want the aircraft to leave due to her believing it would not make it to its destination," police said in response to journalist Bree A Dail who posted the document on her Substack page.

Newsweek has contacted the Fort Worth Police Department and the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Police via email for comment. Newsweek was not able to find any contact details to speak with Gomas.

Gomas is seen standing up by her seat and talking to airline staff in footage of the incident from a different angle.

She is heard saying she will not do something and repeatedly tells the staff to stop the plane. She raises her voice and the staff member is seen walking away while other passengers question what is happening.

Gomas is then approached by another staff member and the pair begin talking. She is then heard saying she needs to get off the plane.

Staff members are repeatedly heard telling Gomas to calm down, to which she replies, "I am not sitting by that man."

One staff member then asks if any of the passengers would be willing to volunteer to sit in Gomas' seat.

"See what happens after this, see what happens," Gomas is heard saying to a person who is not clearly visible in the footage.

A different woman is seen standing up in an attempt to mediate the situation. The woman claimed to be a licensed attorney.

Gomas can be heard saying she will be getting off the plane as she walks down the plane aisle. She then begins the rant that went viral while also suggesting there was an issue with the aircraft.

"There's a reason why I'm getting the f*** off and everyone can either believe it or not believe it, I don't give two f****, but I am telling you right now that m*********** back there is not real," she said.

"And you can sit on this plane and you can f****** die with them or not, I'm not going to."