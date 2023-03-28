Bride's Cute Dancing Partner Steals the Show at Her Wedding: 'Heartwarming'

From bridesmaids to grandparents, it isn't unusual for everyone to join in the fun and dance at a wedding—but one bride has been caught on camera dancing with a very special guest (and it isn't her spouse).

In a viral TikTok clip shared by @lynneontheradio, the bride can be seen dancing with her adorable white poodle.

Newsweek has previously discovered that people often want their pets to be part of their big day. They have even given their furry friends the role of ring bearer, flower girl, and page boy. But there are plenty of things to consider before inviting your dog, according to wedding expert Zoe Burke.

The video has delighted the internet and racked up 447,400 views and 28,700 likes since it was shared on March 25.

'You Need to Think About the Dog's Needs'

Burke, the Hitched.co.uk editor, told Newsweek: "While it all sounds well and good, having your best pal there with you on your big day, there are definitely things that any good dog guardian should really think about first. Not all dogs are going to be comfortable with all the things a wedding entails; the loud music, the large groups of people hanging around, and the lack of comfortable places to take a rest, so there is a lot to consider first.

"Like, the venue. Is it even dog-friendly? You want to check that first and foremost, and then also think about your guests, and whether there are any allergies to consider. Great that it's your day, but you don't want to make guests feel unwelcome if they are seriously allergic.

"You may also want to think about a designated dog sitter for the day - whether it be someone in your wedding party, someone you hire (yes, dog chaperones for weddings exist!), or someone your pet is really familiar with and who will feel safe with. Someone will need to take the dog for walks and to go potty at some point, so giving a dog-loving pal this duty is also something to think about.

"And finally, you need to think about the dog's needs too. There will need to be somewhere quiet and comfy for them to chill out and relax once their part in the day is over, as well as fresh water and snacks to keep their energy up. If you want to have your dog on the dance floor with you, it is going to need to have some downtime in between, so while we're all for dogs at weddings, we're also really pro happy, stress-free dogs too."

Almost 200 TikTok users have commented on the video and they couldn't be happier to see the unlikely duo.

One user joked: "Now didn't he get the memo that the bride is only supposed to wear white?"

Another said: "Dancing with her true and first love"

"Absolutely heartwarming," said another.

