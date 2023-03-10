Owner Unable To Leave 'Co-Dependent' Cat for 5 Mins Without Extreme Crying

Cats may be more independent than dogs, but that doesn't mean they like to be left alone all of the time.

One such feline, Mauri, cannot stand being left for even 5 minutes. His owner Heli Montonen, 32, recently recorded how he acts when she exits their home in Helsinki.

During the viral clip, captioned "co-dependent cat alert," Mauri, 8, can be seen pacing up and down the corridor while excessively meowing.

Montonen spoke to Newsweek about the video, which has garnered 331,900 views and 33,600 likes since it was shared on March 8.

Explaining their bond, she said: "He is the only cat in our household so he is used to being the center of attention—like a little prince.

"He always wants to be in my company and follows me around wherever I go or whatever I do. Usually, he wants to nap on my lap while I work from home on my computer or chill on the couch."

Montonen often spends most of her days with him as she works from home as a graphic designer.

Speaking about the clip, she said: "In this specific video I literally just took the trash out so he was alone for no more than a few minutes.

"I can hear him crying every time I leave the house so this time I decided to film his reaction when I leave. He starts to do these dramatic meows even if I take a shower for 5 minutes. He switches to his baby kitten-like meows when I get back and acts overly affectionate."

Previously, Newsweek shared an informative article titled: 'How Long Can Cats Be Left Alone and Do They Get Lonely?'

We reached out to experts who explained leaving an adult cat for longer than 24 hours can be extremely stressful for the feline. The article also highlights that cats thrive from social interaction with their owners and being without them can lead to separation anxiety and depression.

Over 330 TikTok users have commented on the video and many of them are upset by the content.

One user's comment has over 900 likes, it said: "HE'S MAKING ME SO SAD NOOOO."

"THOSE MEOWS ARE BREAKING MY HEART" wrote another.

Another said: "This is why you should have multiple cats. They keep each other company and reduce stress and anxiety."

Pet owners have also commented to state their cat does the same, even when they are in the house.

