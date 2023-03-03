Woman Shows Off Rescue Cat's 'Princess Bedroom' and $5K Designer Wardrobe

Honey, the rescue cat, is the purr-fect example of rags to riches. She was once cooped up in a shelter for rescued pets and now she has her own bedroom and a designer wardrobe.

Her owner, Nicole Wade, 37, told Newsweek that Honey has two miniature wardrobes filled with $5,400 worth of clothing—including designer items from brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, and Tiffany & Co.

Wade, a content creator, said: "Honey was rescued from a local shelter in Melbourne, Australia, in January 2020 after we lost a newly adopted kitten to a fatal illness.

"She's always enjoyed dressing up and loves the attention she gets when we are filming videos or taking pictures.

"She's so sweet and we are always in awe of how well she wears her outfits—it's like she knows she's a superstar."

Wade said the "fun bonding experience" was one of "pure joy and love," adding: "But of course, we love her just as much without all her fancy outfits too."

Recently, a TikTok video posted to Honey's account went viral as social media users were given a tour of the feline's bedroom. The pretty pink room had a small bed with a pink fur blanket, dresses hung on pearly hangers, and a selection of necklaces, handbags, and sunglasses.

Wade added on-screen text to the clip which said: "You finally embrace being a crazy cat lady and make your cat a princess bedroom."

The video ends with a clip of Honey, the orange cat living Down Under wearing a pink knitted jumper, pearl necklace, and heart-shaped sunglasses.

The clip shared to @princesshoneybellex has racked up 978,400 views and 236,700 likes so far.

Do Cats Need Clothes?

These days it isn't uncommon to see a fashionista dog or cat on social media. But a cat wearing a sweater comes with risks, according to the pet care information site Pet MD.

A feline might overheat when wearing clothes or a sweater may hinder its ability to move freely and could lead to an accident.

The website suggests never leaving a clothed kitty unattended in case a sweater gets tangled and puts the cat in danger.

A hairless cat like a Sphynx may need a jumper for warmth, but other breeds do not usually require clothing.

However, a sweater may be necessary after surgery to prevent them from licking the area.

In this case, Honey seems to be a fashionista with a range of girly dresses to choose from. Pet MD advises people against dressing their cats up for long periods of time. The website states if a cat tolerates clothing, then it should only wear it for a short amount of time. The duration can then be increased gradually.

Wade told Newsweek: "Honey can wear the outfits for quite a while, but it's usually only for a few minutes at a time to create content, with the exception of some collars and winter jackets that she wears when she walks outside on her harness."

'Our Pets Deserve Nothing Less'

Over 1,700 people have commented on the popular clip that was shared on February 21.

One user said: "Our pets deserve nothing less."

"She leads the good life!" said another.

"OH MY GOD. Yes. Yes. A million times yes," said another user on TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.