Cats Appear Unhappy With Owner's Hilarious Sign to Stop Them From Escaping

Three cats have been left unimpressed by their owner's ploy to keep them indoors.

Walter, Walternate and Belly, the Persian cats, might look like butter wouldn't melt in their mouths, but "they are shifty," according to their owner.

In a viral clip shared to a TikTok page dedicated to three Persian felines, they can be seen "paw-tiently" waiting by a glass door to be let out.

However there is a sign on the door warning visitors against letting them out. It says: "Please don't let the cats out, no matter what they promise you."

The hilarious clip paired with Elvis Presley's Trouble is captioned: "They may look sweet and innocent but when it comes to trying to get out."

Can Persian Cats Go Outside, or Should They Stay Indoors?

Pedigree cats like the ones in the video are often kept indoors. Purina, an American pet food company, says the breed is "too easygoing" and not "athletic" enough for the great outdoors.

The cats are said to be calm and happiest when indoors with the option of a small sheltered outdoor place for sunbathing, Purina's website says.

However, Walter, Walternate and Belly's owner might say something a little different. As the on-screen text says, they are "so sneaky" when it comes to escaping.

The owner might want to keep their feline friends indoors because they aren't cheap. A Persian cat purchased from a breeder comes with a hefty price tag of $1,200 to $1,800, according to Hepper, a products and resources company for pets.

Hepper's blog also says that $315 to $430 should cover a Persian cat's monthly expenses for health care, environmental maintenance and entertainment costs.

More than 680 people have commented on the TikTok clip since it was shared on March 6. One comment has 1,525 likes, it said: "They look like they are on a cat mafia."

Another said: "idk [I don't know] they look trustworthy to me and they promised me tacos."

"That's the Pawfia!!" said another person.

"Prison escapees. Mine try to do the same," commented another person.

Another TikTok user joked: "They promised me the house for I let them out."

It seems cats escaping is quite common, Newsweek shared a story about an owner who failed to notice his indoor cat had escaped. We also shared another feline's impressive escape route.

