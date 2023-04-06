Professional Cleaner Reveals 5 Things You Should Never Do

Cleaning can be a tedious task but it has got to be done—whether we like it or not!

Some people love nothing more than an immaculate house that can be compared to a show home while others may only clean when absolutely necessary.

Earlier this year, a survey conducted by a Virginia-based apartment complex called The Waycroft revealed half of 900 Americans report their home as "frequently clean" as they try to clean once per day. And 25 percent of the respondents admitted being a "neat freak" and state their home is always clean.

But one expert told Newsweek there's a chance people could be cleaning their homes wrongly by making one of five common mistakes.

Newsweek spoke to a cleaning expert who regularly goes viral on TikTok when sharing her home hacks. Instagram/home_reimagined2

Jacqueline Stein, 27, a professional cleaner, went viral on TikTok after sharing a video to her account @home_reimagined that highlighted the errors. The clip racked up 863,500 views and 44,000 likes since it was shared on February 27.

Stein, from Austin, Texas, spoke to Newsweek about the clip and shared more crucial cleaning tips.

Leave the Cleaning Product on the Surface for at Least Two Minutes

Stein urges people to leave products such as bleach to settle before wiping the surface. Home Reimagined via Instagram

Stein said: "Many people wipe the product away after spraying it but this is wrong as it isn't allowing the product to penetrate the germs.

"The product needs to settle to combat the germs, grime, and dirt.

"I usually work my way around the room spraying each surface before wiping it off.

"I will leave the product to settle for at least two minutes and 15 minutes in the bathroom."

Avoid Adding Too Much Product to the Mop Bucket

Stein has shared her cleaning do's and don'ts with Newsweek. Home Reimagined via Instagram

"If your floors come out cloudy then you have put too much product in the bucket.

"A lot of people don't know this but using too much water on the mop creates a streaky floor," told Stein.

Clean Domestic Appliances

Stein encourages people to clean their appliances at least once a year. Home Reimagined via Instagram

Stein said: "The most shocking mistake people make is failing to maintain cleaning machines.

"I think everyone knows to remove the dust bag when vacuuming but they don't know anything that can be removed from the device should be cleaned.

"I take the tube off and get a cleaning rag down there along with cleaning the filters and brushes.

"This should be done at least once a year to keep it working in order."

Don't Vacuum in One Direction

A screenshot of Stein vacuuming. These simple tips should help people achieve a cleaner home. Home Reimagined via Instagram

She said: "Everyone wants pretty carpet lines when vacuuming but this isn't removing all of the dust and debris.

"If you aren't vacuuming in cross direction then you aren't getting deep into the carpet fibers and picking everything up.

"You can still use the beautiful lines when done this way."

You Should Dust or Vacuum All Surfaces

A screenshot from the viral clip that shows Stein dusting an area. Home Reimagined via Instagram

In the clip, Stein can be seen dusting and wiping a wall, stating this is "very important".

She told Newsweek: "If you don't dust then you aren't cleaning properly. There is no point wiping a surface that hasn't been dusted because you are just getting the dust wet—creating mud in your home."

Stein was encouraged by her friends to set up a TikTok page called @home_reimagined dedicated to cleaning. In October 2022, she quit her job as an accountant to become a full-time content creator.

"I have always been interested in organizing and my friends call me a 'clean freak'.

"Cleaning doesn't have to be hard or boring—I think you can always find good products, put music on, and have a dance while doing it."

Now her cleaning tips receive a lot of traction online and often go viral. In December, Stein's favorite home hacks of 2022 received 7.3 million views.

During the clip, she shows how to effortlessly remove labels without leaving residue behind and how to use a Swiffer to clean windows, mirrors, and showers.

She also demonstrates how to attach microfiber cloths to a pair of tongs with rubber bands to clean both sides of the blinds.

Stein spends a couple of hours per day cleaning according to her TikTok page but she insists small tasks daily help reduce the amount of work.

She said: "Another interesting tip is to check the expiry date because all products shouldn't be used when they are out of date.

"The disinfectant no longer works so it is very important to make sure everything is maintained by checking.

"It's also crucial to think about the small areas in your home. The corners of coffee tables, machines, and rooms can often be overlooked."