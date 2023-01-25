Couple Shows Why Doing a Gender Reveal at a Park Can Be a Bad Idea

Finding out the sex of a baby is an exciting moment for expecting parents and these days revealing the gender is even more thrilling.

But for one couple, the special moment was ruined by a dog who tried to eat the cake that contained sprinkles that represented the gender.

The viral clip, posted to TikTok by @daniwaiari, shows the couple sitting on the grass with a cake topped with macarons in front of them.

The popular clip has been viewed five million times but the gender isn't shown as the video is cut short due to the dog's presence. However, Dani has shared another video showing the end of the clip that shows blue sprinkles for a boy.

A study conducted by a team of doctors from Harvard Medical School in Boston previously revealed 58 percent of expecting parents learned or planned to find out the fetal sex before delivery.

The study also found out why expecting parents opted to find out the gender rather than wait for a surprise at birth.

The most common factors associated with wanting to learn the sex were:-

Conceiving accidentally

Finding out the sex in a previous pregnancy

Not planning to breastfeed

Influence of sex on future childbearing plans

Planning a move or renovation dependent on sex

Specific parental sex preference

Nowadays people don't just find out the gender and keep it to themselves, they often have a party or do something extravagant to share the news with their loved ones. Most of the time they aren't aware of the sex themselves until the reveal as the sex is concealed in an envelope by the sonographer.

The couple may then give the envelope to a loved one to organize the party. However, this may not always go to plan. Recently, Newsweek shared the moment a friend "ruined" her pal's gender reveal and the awkward moment a mom-to-be seemed disappointed by the results.

In this case, the couple was thrilled to see blue sprinkles and they have since become proud parents of a healthy boy who was born in September.

Over 1,490 people have commented on the clip which has received 495,400 likes.

One user said: "I wish I would've done something intimate like this instead of an expensive party."

"Aww he wants to join your celebration," said another.

Dani responded to the above comment, saying: "[It] was such a cute dog too, would have loved all the pats if it wasn't such a special moment."

Another person said: "Honestly this is on you for going to a dog friendly park."

