Watch Golden Retriever's Reaction After Spotting 'Mommy' While Out on Walk

A filmed moment when a golden retriever sees his owner from afar has received over 10 million views on TikTok.

In the clip shared on the account @lifeof.lucca, the dog can be seen impatiently waiting for his collar to be taken off before sprinting across the grass to see his owner. The video's caption reads: "When mommy can't go on night walks as much. She'll wait for me outside." The clip has racked up 906,400 likes.

Two-year-old Lucca's owner, Joyce, a teacher on New York's Long Island, told Newsweek: "I can't go on walks as much as before now because I am seven months pregnant."

"Lucca will always be my first baby," says Joyce, his owner.

She continued: "Lucca is a huge mama's boy. He protects me at all times. Lucca was the first to know about my pregnancy before any of us, as he would lay on [my] stomach and watch my every move. Ever since then, he's been by my side even more. Lucca will always be my first baby."

How Long Should You Walk a Dog?

Joe Nutkins, a U.K.-based dog trainer, said there is no standard when it comes to a dog's exercise regime. The length of time for a dog walk depends on the pet's needs and physical abilities. Nutkins advises owners with a healthy dog to walk for a minimum of 20 to 30 minutes. During this time, the dog's body can warm up and it may sniff around while gaining mental stimulation.

"For a more energetic dog, a good 45 to 60 minutes is a nice baseline for a walk, but of course more can be added," Nutkins told Newsweek.

"As a certified professional canine fitness trainer, I can say for certain that the type of exercise our dogs have makes an impression on their overall physical strength and endurance to disease. An overworked body will struggle under pressure of a health condition just as much as an under-exercised dog who is obese," explained Nutkins, who runs Dog Training for Essex and Suffolk.

Every dog is different, Nutkins said, even if they are the same age. She offered some examples: "A 3-year-old Labrador that is of great weight, has daily walks on open fields and has a warm-up before being allowed to chase a ball will have the stamina to go for longer walks of over an hour when it's not hot. While a 3-year-old pug on a lead that is carrying a little extra weight is more than likely happy to have a road walk a few times a week."

Social media users couldn't get enough of the video, which has over 700 comments. One user said: "I'm supposed to love a child more than this? It's not possible!"

"Nothing makes you feel more important than something like this!!" said another.

Another user wrote: "This is how I imagine heaven. All of my doggies running towards me."

