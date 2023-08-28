Funny

Dog Can't Resist Saying Hi When He Walks Past Gran's House in Adorable Clip

By
Funny Dogs Pets Animals Viral

It's safe to say an English bulldog in a viral video clip from the U.K. adores his grandparents, as he can't even walk past their house without wanting to say hello.

The adorable footage has racked up 1.4 million views on TikTok, with the on-screen text explaining: "When Gary saw Grandma's car and thought she must be in."

In the clip shared to a page dedicated to bulldog Gary (@garythebulldog2), he can be seen pulling his owner towards his grandparents' house before sitting outside their car and refusing to continue a walk.

Dr. Sam Meisler, veterinarian, CEO, and founder of PetWellClinic told Newsweek: "If your dog is excited to see you, sticks by your side when at home, and displays affectionate behavior toward you, such as leaning against you, and seeking your attention, you have a special place in your dog's heart!"

English Bulldog lying down
A stock image of an English bulldog. A video of a bulldog called Gary has delighted the internet as he refuses to leave his grandparents' house without seeing them. Brad Covington/iStock/Getty Images Plus

While Gary and his owner may well be inseparable, there is a high chance his grandparents are two of his favorite people too, according to the TikTok footage.

Accompanying the footage, Gary's owner reveals one reason why the amiable bulldog may have been so keen to see his grandparents, writing: "[They] let [him] get away with literally everything."

The video, which is captioned, "How dare grandma and grandad be out when I walk past," has attracted 89,800 likes since it was shared on August 12.

One commenter asked: "Why is it that every dog loves [their] grandparents[?] hahahaha."

"Gary wants nana!" said another comment.

@garythebulldog2

How dare grandma and grandad be out when i walk past 😤#garythebulldog2 #britishbulldog #englishbulldog #bulldog #garythebulldog #gary #englishbulldogs #bulldogsoftiktok😍🐶 #handsomeboy #grandma #cute #dog #gary

♬ original sound - Gary

According to The American Kennel Club, animals can help their owners to experience less stress and lower their blood pressure. They can also increase social interaction and physical activity. In addition, the AKC states that dogs can have a "positive effect on seniors" and offer great support during tough times.

It turns out that Gary isn't the only canine who idolizes his grandparents. CCTV footage previously captured the moment a 90 year old was persuaded by her granddog to go for a walk and an elderly man's incredible bond with his senior dog recently melted thousands of hearts online.

Newsweek reached out to @garythebulldog2 for comment via email. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

