Grieving Woman Borrows Neighbor's Dog and Her Response Is Adorable

Losing a pet may be no different from losing a loved family member for many owners. But one woman's grief was eased when she was able to "borrow" her neighbor's dog while dealing with the loss of her own.

Writing over her viral TikTok clip, Nicole (@theanxiousakitamum) says: "POV: Your neighbor had to put down her dog so you let her borrow yours."

The bittersweet clip has racked up 58,600 likes and over 286,000 views since it was shared on August 31.

Fifty-one percent of 5,073 U.S. adults surveyed said their pet is part of the family, according to a Pew Research Center survey. So it's no wonder that saying goodbye for the final time is never easy.

Pet Bereavement Tips for Owners

U.K.-based pet bereavement counselor Joe Nutkins told Newsweek there are several ways owners can deal with the loss of their beloved pet. She shared the following tips:

Allow yourself time to grieve. There's no set time for grief, and putting a time limit on how long you should be upset and heartbroken puts huge pressure on you. Grief that is hurried or hidden away will come back when you least expect it and can affect your ability to function, concentrate or even complete simple tasks. Don't rush into removing your dog's items too soon. Sometimes it can be painful to see the dog's collar and lead, bed, food bowl and other items. Rather than throwing them out, consider storing them safely. You can look through them at a later date. Consider speaking to a pet bereavement counselor or a friend or family member who is a pet lover and will be able to empathize. Try to not dismiss your grief because "it was just a dog." There can be judgment from people you know who have never shared their lives with a dog and don't know how special the bond we develop is. Look into having something special created as a keepsake: a drawing of your dog, a printed photo or an item that includes your dog's ashes or fur clipping, such as jewelry or a key ring. Spend some time in nature. Go for a walk, sit by a lake or pond or watch the sea for a while. Remember fond memories, funny quirks and your dog's favorite things. In time, the memories will become more reassuring than painful.

While the TikTok video was recorded in sad circumstances, it is hard not to feel happy while watching the dog bounce around and play with the woman.

One user said: "He looks just as happy to be there."

"Oh my heart. The bouncy hops. I know that brought her joy," said another.

"Awe....bless you both and your pupper!!! A little kindness goes soooooo far!!!" wrote another user.

