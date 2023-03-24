Moment 'Teeniest Maltipoo' Sits for the First Time Melts Hearts Online

The moment a tiny puppy called Olive sits for the very first time has been celebrated by millions of people on TikTok.

The Maltipoo—a cross of the Maltese and a Toy or Miniature Poodle—has recently learned how to sit on command. The milestone has stolen the hearts of the internet as Olive couldn't be any cuter.

The viral clip shared to TikTok by user @olivegrey19 has racked up 6.1 million views and 1.2 million likes since it was shared on March 13.

A Maltipoo is described as "one of the smallest designer breeds," according to the pet food brand Purina. The usual height of one can vary widely from 24 centimeters to 36 centimeters. However, Olive could be smaller as there is another video on TikTok that shows her wearing a chick outfit made for guinea pigs.

John Burns, a United Kingdom-based veterinary surgeon, told Newsweek there are several health problems linked to the breed, urging people to do their research prior to purchasing a Maltipoo.

"As when choosing any breed of dog, it is important to do your research. Getting a new dog is an exciting time and they can enrich our lives but we must be prepared to care for them throughout their lives. A smaller dog such as a Maltipoo has a lifespan of 10-15 years so taking one on is a big commitment," Burns said, who founded Burns Pet Nutrition. "Choosing a dog from a reputable breeder is very important and will improve your chances of getting a healthy dog."

He added that Maltipoos are prone to allergies, body tremors that are known as shaker syndrome, and dental problems.

"There are a number of other conditions which may be passed on from either Poodle or Maltese parents. Tear staining is also particularly common in this type of dog so choosing the right type of diet is important," Burns said. "Maltipoos have all the same traits as a poodle and a Maltese. They're prone to separation anxiety and very needy, yet they're easy to train and make great apartment dwellers."

He continued: "Some can suffer from thyroid problems. Be prepared, they do need lots of grooming but on the plus side, they're non-shedder. As they're small dogs, they only need around 30mins to one hour of exercise a day and make wonderful companions."

More than 3,000 TikTok users have commented on the popular clip including her owner who refers to her pup as the "teeniest Maltipoo".

One comment has racked up 36,300 likes, which said: "Why is the carpet moving? lol."

Another comment with 39,800 likes, said: "Sooo stinkin' cute. She blends in with the rug."

The dog's "little celebration dance" was pointed out by another user who was referring to the moment when Olive stands on her back legs and puts her front paws in the air.

