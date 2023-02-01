Millions Listen to Cat's Bizarre Cry and Compare It to Tornado Siren

A cat with a bizarre cry has left the internet in stitches, with many comparing it to a tornado siren.

In a viral TikTok clip posted to @bowser.cat, a page dedicated to the feline, he can be heard loudly screaming while locked outside.

The owner has added the following text to the video, and it reads: "When I forgot my cat outside." She then asks other users if their cat is the same in a caption.

The video has more than 1.8 million views and over 277,000 likes, with other TikTok users comparing the strange sound to an alarm or scary music.

Cats and Excessive Meowing

Ella Preston, a veterinarian in England, has told Newsweek about different types of meows and the reason behind them.

"Cats use their meow at different pitches to help communicate. It's important we look at their body language to understand how they are feeling," said Preston, who works for an online service called Joii Pet Care.

She added: "A high-pitched meow can be a sign of stress or sudden pain, especially if this is a short, high-pitched yelp. Female cats that aren't spayed can also make a wailing noise when they are in heat. This is often mistaken for pain.

"A standard meow is what cats tend to use to get our attention, for example at meal times. Cats can also use a drawn-out meow if they are demanding something from you," Preston said.

"A low-pitched meow can signify that a cat isn't happy. This can be similar to a growl or a grumble. If cats are in pain or feeling unwell, they can make this noise. You might also notice this noise if they are in conflict with another cat or want you to give them some space.

"If they are meowing more, there's usually a reason for it. Speaking to a vet to rule out medical causes, and a qualified behaviorist is recommended."

In the video, it is clear that Bowser is crying for attention as he has been left outside.

What Do the Comments Say?

More than 3,000 TikTok users have commented on the video. The top-ranked post, which has 14,400 likes, read: "I thought that was a tornado siren!"

Another wrote: "He swore at you when he walked in," while one user posted: "Someone down the street thinking the tornado alarm going off."

Newsweek reached out to @bowser.cat for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

