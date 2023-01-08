Owner Captures Bull Terrier's Hilarious Reaction to Playing 'Hide and Seek'

The internet has been left in hysterics at a bull terrier playing hide and seek with his owner.

The viral clip posted by @tankthebullterrior - an account dedicated to the dog - shows Issac Watson, the owner, standing behind a door as Tank eagerly searches for him.

The game, often played by children and surprisingly enjoyed by dogs, has been viewed 14 million times and racked up 2.8 million likes.

How to Play Hide and Seek With Your Dog

Playing fetch and cuddling on the sofa are great ways to bond with your furry friends, but you can also enjoy a childhood classic game with them too.

Any dog can play as long as they understand the commands "sit, stay, come" and "find," according to Outward Hound. The pet product company has provided four steps to follow to play hide and seek with your canine:

Lead your dog into a room and command "sit" before walking backward telling him or her to stay. Make sure your dog can see you at first and understands you want them to stay seated. Position your dog with his or her back against the wall or furniture. Then say, "sit and stay" before making yourself out of eye reach. Your dog may follow so this step should be repeated until he or she understands the command "stay." When your dog is ready, you can hide properly. You should shout your dog's name and "come" or "find me." At the start, hide somewhere simple and over time, you can increase the complexity of your spots. Remember to lovingly reward him or her for successfully finding you!

It is important to give your dog treats or their favorite toy during the learning process to ensure it is an enjoyable experience for both of you.

What Do the Comments Say?

TikTok users can't get enough of the comical clip and more than 4,500 people have commented.

One user has commented what she believes the dog was thinking. The popular comment has received 98,500 likes, saying: "Cause I know I smell him right here."

Another user commented on Tank's stance: "The leg lift at the end for a better view.. it's like turning the radio down when you're lost."

"He was like "I know this house better not be haunted," said another.

One person said: "Your laugh when he sees you is so wholesome."

"That's his "I can smell you but I haven't got eyes on you" face," said another comment.

