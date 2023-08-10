Moment Woman Thinks She's Having a Heart Attack at Work Caught on CCTV

The moment a woman thought she was having a heart attack has been captured on CCTV.

More than 6 million TikTok viewers have watched the moment Jazz Davis began to experience chest pains while at work as a property manager in Los Angeles.

Speaking to Newsweek, Davis, 33, said: "It was a slow day at work. I wasn't doing anything strenuous nor was I triggered at the time. A few hours later I started having chest pains but no other symptoms."

She added: "I tried to relax and have a snack and watch something on my phone to distract me. Then out of nowhere, the chest pain sharpened. My vision became blurry, I was sweating profusely, and I legitimately thought I was dying. It was absolutely terrifying."

This combination image shows screenshots from the viral video shared by Jazz Davis who, at the time, thought she was having a heart attack. Inset, Davis is seen in a less stressful situation. Jazz Davis

During the clip captioned: "The scariest moment of my entire life," Davis can be seen sitting at her desk and holding onto her chest. She then paces around the office with her hand still in place before calling the emergency services.

Davis states she was profusely sweating despite the office temperature being 65 degrees. She told the 911 operator she believed she was having a heart attack as she had never experienced pain like it before and feared she was going to die.

She praises medics for taking no more than four minutes to arrive, saying she called for help at 12:22 P.M. and they arrived at 12:26 P.M.

Fortunately, a heart attack was ruled out as a cause of her symptoms by the paramedics but they sent her to the hospital for further checks. Davis was diagnosed with costochondritis, which is inflammation of the cartilage that joins your ribs to your breastbone.

The condition most commonly affects those older than age 40, according to an article in the journal American Family Physician.

An estimated 13-36 percent of those who seek emergency medical attention for chest pain are experiencing costochondritis.

Still, in the event of chest pain, the Mayo Clinic recommends seeking emergency medical attention to rule out life-threatening causes such as a heart attack.

Davis, who uses the TikTok handle @jazz_5390, told Newsweek: "Sometimes the cause [of costochondritis] is completely unknown."

She added: "I did have a minor breakdown before work. Sometimes life gets hectic and I get completely overwhelmed. But I calmed myself down very quickly and was completely fine after that."

Davis has been inundated with support since posting the video on August 1. So far, it has racked up 227,200 likes and more than 7,700 comments.

Some people are sending their love while others are making light of the situation. One user said: "Me when McDonald's forgets my sauces."

Speaking from experience, another said: "Yup I had that! went to ER and took so many tests and scans and it was just my inflamed rib that caused panic attack, now I suffer from anxiety."

"The worst part is they happen for NO REASON out of NOWHERE!?!" said a different TikToker.

