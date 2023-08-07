Watch Incredible Moment Service Dog Calms Owner Down During Panic Attack

Dogs are incredible. They are the world's most popular pets and they can guide us if we lose our sight or hearing, help people overcome trauma, and support us through anxious times.

Sabrina Flores managed to capture an incredible moment recently when her dog Koa stepped in to help calm her down during a panic attack.

"I was grappling with a heavier day that day, that was steeped in a kind of sluggishness and irritability," Flores told Newsweek. "I don't have a particular trigger or reason, but if you're familiar with the journey of healing from mental illness, you know that sometimes these days just happen."

In the video, which Flores posted on Facebook, she can be seen with trembling legs, while Koa leans her front paws on her lap and licks her face. She reveals in the caption that Koa only learned how to "give pressure," i.e. jump on her lap "to interrupt kef trembling two weeks ago." She only learned "to give face kisses to interrupt dissociation and provide additional grounding when pressure doesn't stop my legs from shaking," the day before this incident.

This combined image shows Sabrina Flores with her service dog Koa. Flores managed to capture an incredible moment recently when Koa stepped in to help calm her down during a panic attack. Courtesy of Sabrina Flores

"I was gripped by shortness of breath, my chest was tight, and I felt dizzy," Flores said. "My pulse was racing, even though I was completely still. The panic only escalated when my pulse climbed higher. It's at times like these that the terror can take over, convincing me that I'm dying.

"That's where Koa comes in. Without her, my husband would be the one trying to calm me down. If he wasn't there, I'd likely end up in the emergency room. What was just another tough day, took a steep plunge into a frightening situation. That's what living with mental illness can be like, even when you've made progress in healing."

Flores explained that she lives with a panic disorder, complex post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder that makes her feel "constantly on edge."

"It can be extremely isolating and draining," she said. "My conditions often manifest as intense emotions, periods of dissociation, and debilitating panic attacks. The hyper-vigilance and heightened sensitivity that accompany these disorders make the simplest tasks feel like monumental challenges. As a woman in her mid-20s, the typical social expectations can feel daunting.

"Stepping out of the house on my own, navigating crowded places, or even enjoying a casual night out with friends became a source of immense anxiety. I found myself over-reliant on my support system, primarily my husband, and certain medications that I would rather not have to rely on."

It's estimated that more than 40 million adults in the U.S. have an anxiety disorder, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Service dogs can help people with anxiety-related issues in a number of ways, most commonly by interrupting the anxiety by nudging their owner or placing their head in to their lap. This works by forcing the person to focus on something other than the panic, and can be effective in calming them down.

"Most pet owners wait until their dogs are 16 weeks old to start training, but we began at eight weeks," Flores explained. "Service dog training is not just about the dog's ability to handle the training, it's about a deep-rooted connection and mutual trust between the handler and the dog."

"Once Koa hit 16 weeks, we started working with a nationally recognized dog training institute. The initial part of her training was focused on intensive basic obedience. Only after mastering that could she begin to learn specific tasks for service work. We've been dedicating at least 1.5+ hours per day to training since she was about 12-16 weeks old, often broken up into smaller increments. Now, she's almost through the entire program, with her official certification marking the conclusion of this journey."

Service animals provide incredible support to their owners, and as Flores said, can be the difference between a trip to the ER or not.

"For people living with mental health issues, service dogs can provide a sense of security, independence, and confidence that is hard to come by," said Flores. "These dogs not only respond to their handler's needs in real-time but can also be trained to anticipate triggers, interruptions, and help with grounding techniques. They play a crucial role in mitigating the impact of debilitating symptoms and improving their handler's overall quality of life."

Flores also revealed that before Koa, she would rely heavily on her loved ones when things became difficult.

"It's not an easy role to take on, and it can be quite draining for them as well," she said. "Koa's presence has provided me with a healthier means of managing my symptoms and reduced my reliance on others and harmful coping behaviors. While I'm better equipped to cope on my own than I once was, Koa's unique form of support is irreplaceable."

Viewers on Instagram were full of admiration for Flores and Koa.

"So lucky to have a great companion and helper. I feel like those panic attacks take years off my life, it really feels as if I'm dying alone," commented a user on Instagram.

"This is incredible. Dogs are amazing," said another user.

"This made me bawl. You have a beautiful dog heart and soul," wrote a third.

