Hearts Melt Over 104-Year-Old's Role at Granddaughter's Wedding

When this woman visualized her wedding, it wasn't the dress or venue she was dreaming about. It was her ring bearer that she was most looking forward to seeing.

In a viral TikTok clip shared by bride Heather Fair [@heather_e_fair], she can be seen holding hands with her partner while waiting for her 104-year-old grandpa to bring the rings.

A stock image of a bride walking down the aisle with an elderly man. The moment a 104-year-old grandpa gives the wedding rings to his granddaughter has left the internet in tears. Image Source/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Fair is reduced to tears as her veteran grandpa walks up the aisle with the help of two other men. The video was captioned: "HE MADE IT YA'LL. I prayed for this for months. What a gift. God is good!"

So far, the video has over one million views and TikTok users can't believe a centenarian family member was involved in Fair's big day.

Brides, a wedding planner website, has provided the following tips to help newlyweds help get their grandparents down the aisle on their big day:-

Reserve ceremony seats in the first or second rows so they can easily sit down.

Make sure grandparents are seated ahead of ceremony.

Use your ushers to help escort grandparents to their seats.

Not all newlyweds are lucky enough to have their grandparents at their wedding but they can still involve them if they have passed away.

Zoe Burke, leading wedding expert and editor of Hitched.co.uk, told Newsweek: "There are lots of ways to honor lost loved ones at a wedding, and lots of them can be quite subtle. Some couples choose to reserve a seat for a loved one who has passed, but if you have a limited capacity, that doesn't always work.

"I've also seen couples include a line in their order of service, in memory of those who cannot be there. More personal ways to remember those who have passed can also involve including flowers that remind you of them in the bouquet or arrangements, or carry an image of them attached to the bouquet, in a locket or in a suit pocket.

"You can also sew significant fabric—a piece of a favorite outfit perhaps—to the lining of your dress, suit or tie."

So far, the video has racked up 182,700 likes and over 2,000 comments from people who can't help but shed a tear.

One user said: "Someone is cutting onions again. This is absolutely beautiful!!"

"He saw you grow up to a very beautiful bride. He is beaming with pride," said another.

Another person said: "And I'm sobbing!! The joy on his face to be apart of your day!"

Newsweek reached out to @heather_e_fair for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the case.

