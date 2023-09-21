Dad Ripping Off Bride's Veil in Front of Wedding Guests Caught on Camera

Gasp-inducing wedding video footage has emerged of the moment a father-of-the-bride ripped his daughter's veil off as she was preparing to exchange vows.

Newlywed Timea Morar took to TikTok to share a clip of the incident, which came seconds after her dad had walked her down the aisle in front of her assembled friends and family.

"Wedding tip: prepare for everything" an onscreen caption reads. At the time of writing, the video has been watched over 130,000 times.

Though some wedding traditions have fallen by the wayside in recent years, the act of a father giving his daughter away remains a popular part of the ceremony.

A 2016 YouGov survey of 1,692 adults, saw respondents quizzed on which wedding traditions we should keep. A resounding 69 percent were in favor of the father-of-the-bride giving his daughter away with just 16 percent opposed to the practice.

While there may well have been a shift in opinion on the tradition over the last seven years, if anything could prompt a change of heart, it might be Morar's video, which showcased how even a simple walk down the aisle can result in chaos.

As the clip shows, Morar was in the midst of enjoying a picture-perfect wedding ceremony. The sun was shining, there wasn't a cloud in the sky and the beach setting chosen for her big day looked perfect.

More importantly, Morar was wowing her guests in a stunning wedding dress that came with a stylish veil. Unfortunately, that's where the problems began. In the video, she can be seen walking down the aisle with her father. Everything seems as it should at first. He kisses his daughter and heads over to his seat.

But, for reasons that are not entirely clear, he ends up catching her veil as he goes. As a result, the veil is yanked from the bride's head in an unceremonious manner.

Seconds later, Morar's father and a woman thought to be the bride's maid of honor can be seen attempting to reattach the veil. "There's always that one moment," Morar wrote alongside the clip.

Though things may not have gone according to plan in this one instance, it would appear that occurrences of this kind are not uncommon with many fellow brides taking to the video's comments section to share similar tales of wedding day woe.

"I had someone step and walk right on my veil during photos," one viewer wrote, with another commenting: "My dad did the exact same thing." A third suffered the same, writing: "The exact same thing happened at my wedding" with a fourth user adding: "My dad literally did the same thing and also slipped."

Others didn't even get that far. "My veil just fell out as [I] got to the end of aisle I was like oh bye then," one TikTok user wrote while another said: "My veil fell off within the first 4 seconds."

