Wife Sick of Husband's 'Disrespectful and Rude' Habit Backed

Being in a relationship may mean accepting your partner's quirks even if you find them annoying, but for one wife, it seems she can no longer "grin and bear it."

In a Mumsnet post, user Emptycrackedcup, explained that her husband is "very comfortable" in his own skin and enjoys walking around naked on the balcony and in the garden.

But on February 20, the woman turned to the internet to ask if she was being unreasonable after she witnessed him stretching while bent over for all to see.

"He was facing the neighbor's window (who he doesn't think is home). It's really annoying me as I think it's disrespectful and rude," she wrote.

Newsweek reached out to Mairead Molloy, a relationship psychologist, who explained he might have a mental health condition or be a part-time naturist.

The American Association for Nude Recreation has served over 213,000 individuals throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and beyond. The naturist organization states that its members commonly enjoy being naked in "their own backyards and pools with family and friends" and at nudist resorts.

'You Should Never Try to Change Your Partner'

"He may be a part-time naturist - a description that implies helping the planet, as some practitioners claim to be doing. Being intensely annoyed by a partner's quirks is often a sign that you've spent too much time together," said Molloy, the global director at dating agency Berkeley-International.

She added: "Taking a few minutes to walk, sit, or lie down by yourself can dramatically improve your mood and resilience. Ask yourself if your partner is doing something you'd love to do, except that it's against your rules. You should never try to change your partner into something they're not.

"Just love them for who they are. If you can't find a way to accept your partner's flaws, then maybe the relationship isn't right for you. It's essential to be honest with yourself so that you can protect your well-being."

Histrionic Personality Disorder

Molloy told Newsweek that the man may be walking around naked seeking to gain attention. She stated that he could have a mental condition that is marked "by intense, unstable emotions and a distorted self-image" and affects 1 percent of the population, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Molloy said: "We could call it attention-seeking behavior. Examples of this behavior include: fishing for compliments by pointing out achievements and seeking validation. Or being controversial to provoke a reaction.

"People with a histrionic personality disorder often behave dramatically or inappropriately to get attention."

Almost 200 people have commented on the post and many were horrified.

One user said: "In the house, fine, but he should shut the curtains. If he wants to be naked in the garden or on the balcony he needs to move somewhere with no neighbors."

"Private parts should be covered up...they are germy and it's inappropriate if you have kids too. I get walking [a]round top less or sleeping in pants in hot weather, but going around naked is dirty and unnecessary," said another.

Another person said: "He's a naturist. Nothing wrong with that, but you should talk to your DH [darling husband] about being naked in places where he could be seen. Being naked in your own space is fine, but if you've seen and it can be proven the nudity was to cause upset shock, or offense, it could be a problem."

Newsweek wasn't able to verify the details of the case.

